William Cook’s New Book "P.A.N.D.A.S. hope for healing" is an Eye-Opening True Story of the Author's Fight to Help His Son Recover from a Debilitating Autoimmune Illness
Franklin Square, NY, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Millions of families around the world are suddenly losing their children every day to a frightening autoimmune disorder that is literally changing their children overnight. P.A.N.D.A.S. (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcus bacteria) is generally triggered by a common strep throat infection and other infections that can cause a child’s body to attack their brain with devastating consequences and is rapidly overtaking 1 out of 200 children. From severe motor tics to crippling emotional and neurological symptoms, millions of children are having their happy childhood stolen from them by this disorder.
But what if we haven’t been told everything about P.A.N.D.A.S.? What If there is more? What if permanent recovery is possible? Fulton Books author William Cook, a licensed Pentecostal minister and pastor for the past 26 years, has completed his most recent book, “P.A.N.D.A.S. hope for healing: Our True Story of RECOVERY, RENEWAL, & RESTORATION: How Essential Oil Wellness Brought Our Son Back”: a powerful, true account of how the author’s family faced this terrifying diagnosis head on. When two years of pharmaceutical and conventional medical treatment failed his son and actually made him worse, William Cook turned to alternative methods that provided an astounding outcome. His child’s symptoms not only began to improve, he completely recovered.
“'P.A.N.D.A.S. hope for healing' is an inspiring faith-filled book that tells that story from diagnosis to recovery. It is a practical tool filled with information to help you rescue your child from the diagnosis of PANDAS/PANS,” writes Cook. “Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Strep is a debilitating disorder that currently affects one out of two hundred children. It's a frightening diagnosis and condition that can literally change the life of a child and their parents overnight. We know because we lived this nightmare. The fear and uncertainty of searching for recovery is something we know well. We also know what it is like to suffer in silence. We are neither doctors nor healthcare providers. We are parents of a child diagnosed with PANDAS who fought for his recovery and, thankfully, won the battle. Our son completely recovered from PANDAS and has lived PANDAS-free for close to 10 years. This book is his true story of healing and the story of how we got here.
“It is a product of ten years of personal research, reading everything I could find and asking more questions than I can count. It is part personal journal and part reference guide. I wrote it to help bring awareness and practical solutions to this condition that is affecting way too many children and to bring you hope. This book is meant to tell you our true story of real recovery, to help open your mind to alternative wellness, and to provide you with hope and faith that PANDAS/PANS does not have to be permanent for you either if you give the body the tools to put this disorder, back in order. If you are like so many others and your child is still languishing and has not received recovery through the conventional medical route, I encourage you to read this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Cook’s book is an incredible, life-changing memoir shared with the aim of providing faith, hope, and a natural alternative path to healing for parents of children living with PANDAS, that modern medicine may not even consider.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring and hope-infused work can purchase “P.A.N.D.A.S. hope for healing: Our True Story of RECOVERY, RENEWAL, & RESTORATION: How Essential Oil Wellness Brought Our Son Back” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
