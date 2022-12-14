Exportier - Data Export Has Reached 1000+ Installations on the Shopify App Store
Being a reliable Shopify App Store Developer, Alpha Serve has continued to make steady progress, and currently boasts a new approval rating of Exportier - Data Export that has achieved an overall result of 1000 active installations.
Kyiv, Ukraine, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve is a software development company that is sharpened by developing B2B applications, along with BI connectors for world-class business intelligence systems. Being a reliable Shopify App Store Developer, Alpha Serve has continued to make steady progress, and currently boasts a new approval rating of Exportier - Data Export that has achieved an overall result of 1000 active installations and has proven to be one of the most practical tools for Shopify data exporting.
Shopify data export and reporting app, Exportier - Data Export is developed by Alpha Serve’s professional team, aims to customize e-Commerce data exporting to provide hassle-free sharing and up-to-date reporting. Exportier - Data Export offers to get any required dataset from Shopify stores in a structured form to scrutinize business performance across a research of dataset on demand.
Exportier - Data Export allows Shopify data export to CSV and Excel formats from certain fields inside the Shopify store, including export Products, Customers, Orders, Inventory Items, and other important sections. Other key features of Exportier - Data Export application provide a variety of pre-built Shopify report templates that users can appropriate according to required reporting purposes and achieve the best e-Commerce carry out for data analysis.
“Embedded Shopify export options are hardly suitable for complex analysis and needed e-Commerce data reporting, thus our Alpha Serve team has developed one more sophisticated product to satisfy assigned inquiries of the Shopify platform. We take pride in our competitive and easy-to-grasp Exportier - Data Export app that shows a high rate and opens new opportunities for e-Commerce business analytics and growth. It helps to create the vital Shopify sales report, payout, financial, inventory reports based on actual Shopify data and upload them directly to Google Drive storage to have them always on hand, which makes it highly convenient in particular when the company is dealing with lots of information and its heavy flow,” comments Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve.
Until now, Alpha Serve has already launched Power BI Connector for Shopify, Tableau Connector for Shopify and Edited-Bulk Product Management applications as a Shopify App Store Developer, and other products for business software integrations including Power BI Connector for monday.com, Power BI Connector for Jira, Power BI Connector for Zendesk and others.
