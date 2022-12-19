Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Toy Round Up Will Help Cape Fear Valley Health
Fayetteville, NC, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced that Cape Fear Valley Health is the recipient of the Round Up Change promotion. The toys collected will be handed out to all the kids who are at the hospital during the holiday season.
What a joyful day it will be for the kids. They want to thank their customers for helping make this happen, and the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation for letting them do this for the 15th year in a row.
To help with Christmas shopping, Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they will continue to have discounts and fun contests until Christmas.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry has three stores in Fayette, NC. They offer a full range of pawn services. They carry luxury handbags, gold, silver, jewelry, tools, and more.
Come by and visit the store.
www.parkerpawn.com
Contact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
Categories