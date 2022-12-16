SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio
Diepoldsau, Switzerland, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SWOZI announced today a new developed semi-autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI pro. With a focus on small sports clubs, the GPS-guided SWOZI pico is designed to mark up to three pitches in one session with highest accuracy. The cost-effective cart is as robust as other SWOZI products but stands out through a slimmer and lighter frame. Featuring a paint tank capacity of 10 kg., over 100 templates for field designs, and a seamless upgrade path to the laser tracker, the SWOZI pico is the ideal solution for small municipalities and sports clubs.
The compact design of the SWOZI pico is aimed for maximum agility and easy handling. Equipped with three wheels, the lightweight aluminium frame and has room for one battery to mark without any interruption for about four hours. The cart can be handled by a single person and enables effortless and continuous accurate marking of a football pitch in 20 minutes. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, that facilitates marking for virtually any desired sport.
“We want to enable sports clubs of all sizes to utilise latest technology and I think the ‘pico’ ticks all the right boxes,” says Mario Hutter, founder and CEO of SWOZI. “We packed the main features of the ‘pro’ into a very economical alternative. Our pico will help clubs to introduce a less cumbersome routine for field marking without the big price tag.”
SWOZI pico is available from February 2023. Interested parties can register their name on the website https://pico.swozi.com/en.
The compact design of the SWOZI pico is aimed for maximum agility and easy handling. Equipped with three wheels, the lightweight aluminium frame and has room for one battery to mark without any interruption for about four hours. The cart can be handled by a single person and enables effortless and continuous accurate marking of a football pitch in 20 minutes. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, that facilitates marking for virtually any desired sport.
“We want to enable sports clubs of all sizes to utilise latest technology and I think the ‘pico’ ticks all the right boxes,” says Mario Hutter, founder and CEO of SWOZI. “We packed the main features of the ‘pro’ into a very economical alternative. Our pico will help clubs to introduce a less cumbersome routine for field marking without the big price tag.”
SWOZI pico is available from February 2023. Interested parties can register their name on the website https://pico.swozi.com/en.
Contact
SWOZI AGContact
Mario Hutter, CEO
+41 71 544 02 22
www.swozi.com/
Mario Hutter, CEO
+41 71 544 02 22
www.swozi.com/
Multimedia
Categories