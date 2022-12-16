Author Leroy Rasberry's New Audiobook, "Bible Thoughts and Personal Comments," Shares the Author's Views on Certain Scripture Passages and How to Apply Them to One's Life
Recent audiobook release “Bible Thoughts and Personal Comments,” from Audiobook Network author Leroy Rasberry, is a faith-based exploration of views and opinions held by the author on various passages found within the Bible, inspired by his ministry and years as a pastor. Rasberry aims to grant his audience a deeper understanding of the Bible and thus Christ himself.
Tallahassee, FL, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Leroy Rasberry, a pastor and devout follower of Christ and his teachings, has completed his new audiobook, “Bible Thoughts and Personal Comments (Written for the edification of the Body of Christ)”: a compelling assortment of the author’s thoughts and reflections on various Biblical verses and what message they impart upon God’s followers when one looks below the surface level meaning.
“These Bible Thoughts and personal comments have been gleaned from over forty years of Bible study with the help of the Holy Spirit—our true teacher,” writes Rasberry.
“As the reader may appreciate, these thoughts and personal comments are written and directed to the Body of Christ for the purpose of edification, and are not intended to provide a deep theological rendering, though some theology will be found in them. The Lord has raised up very capable Theologians, who have invested many years of their lives to unravel and equip a serious Bible student with deeper scholarly teachings of the Scriptures. I encourage you to seek out these accomplished men and women.
“My greatest challenge in this work has been to express thoughts and comments that align with the Holy Scriptures. My prayer and hope are that you, the reader, will glean helpful and insightful spiritual guidance and edification, to the glory of God.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Leroy Rasberry’s new audiobook is an enlightening journey that will provide the tools necessary for listeners to gain a better grasp on what God’s Holy Word means, thus providing a clearer path for one to strengthen their relationship with Christ and his messages.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Bible Thoughts and Personal Comments (Written for the edification of the Body of Christ)” by Leroy Rasberry through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
