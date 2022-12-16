Author Leroy Rasberry's New Audiobook, "Bible Thoughts and Personal Comments," Shares the Author's Views on Certain Scripture Passages and How to Apply Them to One's Life

Recent audiobook release “Bible Thoughts and Personal Comments,” from Audiobook Network author Leroy Rasberry, is a faith-based exploration of views and opinions held by the author on various passages found within the Bible, inspired by his ministry and years as a pastor. Rasberry aims to grant his audience a deeper understanding of the Bible and thus Christ himself.