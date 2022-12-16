Author Larry Moeller's New Audiobook, "A Fateful Flaw," is a Whimsical Tale of Jesus's Forty-Day Journey Through the Desert as He Struggles Against Temptations

Recent audiobook release “A Fateful Flaw: The 40-Day Wilderness Journey of Jesus,” from Audiobook Network author Larry Moeller, explores Jesus's journey into the desert to launch his divine mission while resisting the wiles of the devil. Revealing a more complex and humanized Jesus, Moeller delivers the perfect amount of humor and spiritual depth to prompt spirited conversation.