Author Larry Moeller's New Audiobook, "A Fateful Flaw," is a Whimsical Tale of Jesus's Forty-Day Journey Through the Desert as He Struggles Against Temptations
Recent audiobook release “A Fateful Flaw: The 40-Day Wilderness Journey of Jesus,” from Audiobook Network author Larry Moeller, explores Jesus's journey into the desert to launch his divine mission while resisting the wiles of the devil. Revealing a more complex and humanized Jesus, Moeller delivers the perfect amount of humor and spiritual depth to prompt spirited conversation.
Maryville, TN, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Larry Moeller, who holds a degree from Iowa State University and founded a small business where he has helped clients identify, attract, and retain exceptional talent, has completed his new audiobook, “A Fateful Flaw: The 40-Day Wilderness Journey of Jesus”: a fictionalized and humorous retelling of the life and times of Jesus following his baptism as he navigates the alluring pull of Satan that conflicts with his inner moral compass.
“‘A Fateful Flaw’ is a fictional tale set in the Judean wilderness immediately following the baptism of Jesus. Aided by the archangels, Michael and Gabriel, and other heavenly beings, God-now-man Jesus—shackled by time—grapples with human frailty and the sinister wiles of the devil. Whimsy and humor interlace pointed truths.
“Through intimate interactions with historic biblical characters, the man Jesus explores the gift of free will and probes the insidious effect of temptation to alter the course of one's life. In surprising one-on-ones with Satan, he experiences both the lure and the distraction of lust (caution: adult content!) and weighs the allure of immortality. In the end, it is the Satan who is caught flat-footed.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Larry Moeller’s new audiobook weaves together an incredible blend of thought-provoking discussions and humor that is sure to captivate audiences as they follow along and discover a different version of Jesus often not discussed in Scripture: his human side.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Fateful Flaw: The 40-Day Wilderness Journey of Jesus” by Larry Moeller through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
