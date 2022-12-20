The Zero Proof Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding to Further Its Lead in Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Upcoming “Dry January” expected to be the Company’s highest sales month ever, as consumer interest in non-alcoholic wine and spirits continues to skyrocket.
Atlanta, GA, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Zero Proof, a leading curator, wholesaler, and online retailer of premium, non-alcoholic wine and spirits, today announced the closing of its $2 million Series Seed funding round. The round was led by Overline, an Atlanta-based seed-stage venture capital firm. Funding will be used to grow The Zero Proof’s online presence, to make key hires, and to increase production of Harmony, the company’s new, proprietary line of non-alcoholic beverages.
Founded in 2019 by Sean Goldsmith and Trevor Wolfe, The Zero Proof offers a broad selection of adult premium non-alcoholic beverages through both its e-commerce shop and through traditional distribution. The company also operates a leading non-alcoholic content platform that helps consumers discover new products, learn from industry leaders, share product reviews, and locate the best places around the world to find non-alcoholic drinks.
“Trevor and I started this business as two best friends who were taking a break from booze,” said Sean Goldsmith, The Zero Proof CEO and co-founder. “What began as a simple blog has grown into a leading platform that helps people worldwide—from the occasional drinker and sober curious, to the abstainer—learn more about the non-alc lifestyle and introduce them to the best products in the market today. It’s exciting to be a part of this global mega trend, and the new funding has enabled us to grow our team and online presence in order to stay ahead of the tidal wave of demand we are experiencing.”
The Zero Proof offers leading brands from around the world, including Gnista (Sweden), ISH (Denmark), Oddbird (Sweden), and Wilfred’s (UK), as well as selling its own emerging brand, Harmony, which is manufactured here in the U.S. The company sells these beverages through its e-commerce shop and wholesales them nationwide to leading specialty retailers like Foxtrot Markets; luxury resorts like Sea Island; and world-renowned restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park and Think Food Group.
“The adult non-alcoholic category is at a breakout moment,” continued Goldsmith. “Consumer interest has never been higher, and an increasing number of major alcohol distributors, retailers, and restaurants are starting to sell premium non-alc products to meet this growing demand. We are quickly approach Dry January, the busiest month of the year in the non-alc space, and we expect to set new sales records across our business.”
IWSR estimates that the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is currently over $10 billion, projected to grow 47% by 2025. According to Nielsen, 45% of legal drinking age Gen Z’ers never drink alcohol; another 20% only drink once every two to three months. Overall, 82% of the people who consume non-alcoholic beverages also drink alcohol.
“We’ve tracked the explosive growth in the non-alcoholic beverage market for some time—growth that is being driven in large part by changing generational preferences and the growing number of health-conscious consumers,” said Sean O’Brien, Managing Partner at Overline. “At the same time, there’s been significant innovation in production methods that’s resulted in extremely high-quality non-alcoholic wine and spirits whose taste rivals that of their boozy counterparts. We are thrilled to partner with Sean and his team on their mission to build The Zero Proof into the leading non-alc lifestyle brand.”
About The Zero Proof
Atlanta-based The Zero Proof is a leading curator, wholesaler, and online retailer of premium non-alcoholic wine and spirits. The Company reaches customers through its e-commerce shop at www.thezeroproof.com, where consumers are also able to find a wide range of content that helps them discover new products and places to enjoy them. The Zero Proof also wholesales its broad selection of premium imported and domestic non-alc beverages to retailers nationwide.
Contact
The Zero Proof Holdings, Inc.Contact
Mercer Brockenbrough
706-540-6258
www.thezeroproof.com
