Beach Loan Services & Pawn Announced Updated Inventory Of Brand Name Tools
Tools can be expensive when purchased new. Beach Loan Services and Pawn announced they have an updated inventory of gently used name brand tools available at affordable prices.
Stanton, CA, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It is the holiday season, and seems like everyone is shopping for gifts. Beach Loan Services and Pawn announced they have a updated inventory of name brand tools. These tools are mainly preowned. All the tools are checked to ensure they are in good working condition.
The shop carries DeWalt, Skil, Milwaukee, and others. They also have cordless tools and power tools. The updated inventory makes it easy to find the pre-owned tools without having to shop around.
To make the process easier and assist Spanish speaking customers, they have pawn brokers who habla espanol. The pawnbrokers will appraise tools, sell tools, and buy tools. They are also a full pawn service shop and can write pawn loans.
Stop by today. beachloanservices.com/
Contact
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
