"Digital Food," the New IT Strategies of Marco Ilardi for the Horeca Sector
"Digital Food" is a book written by Marco Ilardi that talks about all the technological innovations in the catering sector, a book that opens the mind to increase the performance of restaurants and pizzerias.
Naples, Italy, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One thing that the pandemic has left us, especially in the catering sector, among the most penalized by this problem that has afflicted humanity for over two years, is that we cannot do without technology.
Social distancing has created damage to the sector with closures, reduction of available seats, problems with customer access to the hall and unfortunately many did not make it.
In "Digital Food" Marco Ilardi, an Italian digital entrepreneur from Naples, talks about his experiences with prestigious clients in the catering sector and the actions taken to deal with distancing. Digital tools were used in that period which then proved to be useful later.
In fact, you inevitably get used to using tools and when you discover their advantages, you can no longer do without them.
Marco Ilardi develops web and mobile software for prestigious clients in the restaurant world including Don Alfonso 1890 which has starred restaurants in Toronto and Saint Louis, and the book begins with the preface by Don Alfonso Iaccarino, considered one of the best chefs of all time.
Another aspect that is covered in the book are the new technologies of the metaverse applied to the food and beverage sector, such as food traceability with the blockchain or the management of NFTs in the wine sector.
The book is available on the main online platforms including Amazon, in both e-book and paper format.
About the author
Marco Ilardi is a Neapolitan digital entrepreneur with a degree in geology who has been involved in the development of web and mobile marketing applications and SEO consultancy for over twenty years.
He also manages several blogs including the Cinque Gusti food magazine and the Mysterious Naples portal.
In addition to digital food, he is writing another book that will be released in the spring and talks about how to improve one's digital identity.
https://marcoilardi.io
