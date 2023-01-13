Author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts's New Audiobook, "Battle of the Plastics," Reveals the Ways in Which Plastic Pollution Damages the Environment & Harms Innocent Animals
Recent audiobook release “Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story,” from Audiobook Network author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts, is an engaging tale to help young readers understand the consequences that human pollution has on nature. As Eberts's story follows various animals hurt by garbage, each one encourages readers to do their part and in stopping pollution to help animals stop their suffering.
Gloversville, NY, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts, who holds a passion for the arts and has been a part of multiple charities to help raise money for animals and children in need, has completed her new audiobook, “Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story”: a charming story of how plastic garbage is injuring animals when it is not properly disposed of.
“The SAFETY of animals are here for all to read!” writes Eberts. “From land, to different seas, the animals are in need. They are all counting on you, and the world is too! The BATTLE between the animals and the plastics. Don't you know my friend, plastics are drastic?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts’s new audiobook is a powerful tool to help parents and guardians connect with younger listeners about the dangers of pollution and why it must end. With vivid artwork that brings her characters and important message to life, “Battle of the Plastics” will help to inspire listeners of all ages to do their part in order to help repair the environment and treat it with the respect it needs to survive.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story” by Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
