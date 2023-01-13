Author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts's New Audiobook, "Battle of the Plastics," Reveals the Ways in Which Plastic Pollution Damages the Environment & Harms Innocent Animals

Recent audiobook release “Battle of the Plastics: The Animals Story,” from Audiobook Network author Jazmyn Marie Bowman Eberts, is an engaging tale to help young readers understand the consequences that human pollution has on nature. As Eberts's story follows various animals hurt by garbage, each one encourages readers to do their part and in stopping pollution to help animals stop their suffering.