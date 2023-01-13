Author Richard A. McFarland's New Audiobook, “God's Children on a Less Traveled Path,” Argues Why Christians Must Accept the LGBT Community to Truly Follow Christ's Image

Recent audiobook release “God's Children on a Less Traveled Path,” from Audiobook Network author Richard A. McFarland, challenges listeners to consider why discrimination against the LGBT community must be reexamined within the Christian church. Using Biblical passages and his own experiences, McFarland reveals how this change will ultimately lead to a brighter future for the church of Christ.