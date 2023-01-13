Author Richard A. McFarland's New Audiobook, “God's Children on a Less Traveled Path,” Argues Why Christians Must Accept the LGBT Community to Truly Follow Christ's Image
Recent audiobook release “God's Children on a Less Traveled Path,” from Audiobook Network author Richard A. McFarland, challenges listeners to consider why discrimination against the LGBT community must be reexamined within the Christian church. Using Biblical passages and his own experiences, McFarland reveals how this change will ultimately lead to a brighter future for the church of Christ.
Placentia, CA, January 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. McFarland, a retired professor of psychology who taught for thirty years at California State University–Fullerton, has completed his new audiobook, “God's Children on a Less Traveled Path”: a thorough exploration of why the Christian church should work towards inclusions of the LGBT community who feel abandoned by their fellow Christians but still wish to praise Christ as their savior.
“Modern Christian denominations are deeply split about whether or not heterosexual relationships between one man and one woman are the only sexual relationships permitted by God,” writes McFarland. “Several denominations, including the one to which the author belongs, consider evidence of any sexual relationships other than heterosexual relationships to be sufficient evidence to bar the participants from church membership. The book you are holding contains the story of [my] extensive search through scripture, coupled with [my] direct experiences with LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people), all of which led [me] to a different conclusion than that of [my] church. May this book bring comfort and hope to those LGBT people everywhere who are sincerely searching for Christian fellowship. And may it help them find grace and acceptance as both gay and straight Christians work in peace and harmony while praising God above all, trusting in Christs death and resurrection for salvation and showing sacrificial love in all things, including their sexual lives.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Richard A. McFarland’s new audiobook is a powerful testament to the importance of ending discrimination within the Christian church, leading to the acceptance of all of Christ’s followers regardless of gender and sexual identity. Listeners will discover a powerful tool to help bring about these importance changes, and a unique perspective to help change the minds of others who wish to keep the Christian church exclusive rather than open to all, as Christ intends.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “God's Children on a Less Traveled Path” by Richard A. McFarland through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
