Author Jeff Kissell's New Audiobook, "Matthias," Centers Around an Important Figure in the Early Days of Christ's Church and How He Came to Follow the Savior
Recent audiobook release “Matthias,” from Audiobook Network author Jeff Kissell, is a captivating story that follows the life of the thirteenth apostle that was called to follow Christ following his death to replace Judas as one of his twelve disciples. Though little is known of Matthias, and he is often forgotten about, Kissell brings his vital tale to life to bring him the recognition he deserves.
Little Elm, TX, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Kissell, who holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and spent two years as a volunteer teacher in Jerusalem, Israel, has completed his new audiobook, “Matthias”: an eye-opening exploration of the often forgotten thirteenth apostle that was selected to replace Judas following his betrayal.
“One of the disciples that little is known about is Matthias,” writes Kissell. “We do know that he was chosen by the eleven to replace Judas Iscariot. He is with the believers in Jerusalem on Pentecost. Other than that he was with Jesus from his baptism until Jesus's return to heaven, nothing is known. Who was he, and what can we imagine about his family, occupation, or the man? Even his death is a mystery. ‘Matthias’ tells the story of how it might have been. The scenes are from the scriptures as the disciples travel with Jesus, learning and working with him. Even though Matthias is not at the death of Jesus, he is to be the thirteenth disciple.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jeff Kissell’s new audiobook is told from Mathias’s perspective and follows his calling by the eleven remaining apostles and the beginning of their ministry in spreading Christ’s reach following his crucifixion. By following along on this magnificent journey that brings the time of Jesus to life, listeners will discover an important character in the history of the Christian church that is often overlooked but plays a vital role.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Matthias” by Jeff Kissell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
