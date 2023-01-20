Author Jeff Kissell's New Audiobook, "Matthias," Centers Around an Important Figure in the Early Days of Christ's Church and How He Came to Follow the Savior

Recent audiobook release “Matthias,” from Audiobook Network author Jeff Kissell, is a captivating story that follows the life of the thirteenth apostle that was called to follow Christ following his death to replace Judas as one of his twelve disciples. Though little is known of Matthias, and he is often forgotten about, Kissell brings his vital tale to life to bring him the recognition he deserves.