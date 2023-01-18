FLUIDEFI Enhances DeFi Market Confidence with Revolutionary Smart-Contract Auditing and Rating Feature

This week at Blockchain Hub Davos, Lisa Loud, CEO and Cofounder of FLUIDEFI, introduced a groundbreaking smart-contract audits and rating system for DeFi investors. This powerful new feature of the FLUIDEFI platform allows users to instantly verify the security and integrity of any digital asset or liquidity pool, providing much-needed confidence in the DeFi market.