Genesis AEC Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Leading AEC firm’s milestone includes 8,300+ projects for 600+ life sciences leaders nationwide.
Philadelphia, PA, January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Genesis AEC, an award-winning architectural, engineering, and construction firm, is celebrating 25 years of serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies nationwide. The company helps its clients bring life-saving therapies to market through its comprehensive portfolio of services.
The company started in founder Bernie Friel’s basement as Genesis Engineering & Design with a mechanical engineering services focus. Over the next few decades, it evolved, responding to client needs for a full suite of integrated services to address their new construction, renovation, and addition projects. Expanding its core services and later changing its name to Genesis AEC, they added construction management and commissioning in 2001, architecture in 2012, process engineering in 2014, qualification and validation in 2017, and asset management in 2020. Unique to the industry, its total project delivery capability can provide end-to-end services, completely in-house, with a single point of accountability. With this approach, Genesis delivers every solution necessary for life sciences companies to bring therapies to patients safely, efficiently, and expeditiously.
Genesis has grown exponentially. In the last decade alone, the Genesis team grew from 70 employees to 370+, while opening offices in Boston and California. With that growth, thousands of successful projects have been delivered including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s cGMP cellular and molecular therapeutics facility, a recipient of the 2021 ISPE Facility of the Year (FOYA) Award; and the first large-scale prefabricated and multimodular cGMP manufacturing facility in the US, the T-30 cell processing modular facility for the National Institutes of Health, a recipient of ENR’s Best of the Best Award.
Genesis’ focus on technical and professional excellence has led to a myriad of awards from top publications and organizations, including:
● Top 5 in Pharmaceutical Design by ENR
● Top 500 Design Firms by ENR
● Top 300 US Architecture Firms by Architectural Record
● 2022 Hot Firm by Zweig Group
● 2022 Gold Safety Award by HighWire
Genesis President, Norman Goldschmidt, stated, “We’re constantly asking ourselves, ‘Where else can we help?’ ‘What more can we do?’ We’re always striving to achieve more for our clients and for our employees. The past 25 years have been a memorable journey of helping people who are, in turn, helping people. Our culture and history of unparalleled service, unprecedented quality, and an unwavering commitment to our clients’ goals makes us an ideal partner for all of the companies providing life-saving therapies. I’m simply honored to be working alongside such an intelligent, dedicated, and driven team of professionals, and I look forward to the next 25 years.”
About Genesis AEC
Since its inception, Genesis AEC, an award-winning architecture, engineering, and construction firm, has helped life sciences companies usher in the next generation of life-saving therapies, treatments, and technologies. Whether it’s providing AE support for existing sites; commissioning, validation, and qualification for specific processes or equipment; or turnkey design-build solutions, our team blends sound science and technical expertise with quality and safety to deliver unparalleled results. To learn more, visit www.genesisaec.com.
