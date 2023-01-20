LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Prepares for the Much-Anticipated CEO Welcome on January 27 After Naming Sharon Giovinazzo as Its Chief Executive Officer

LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, California's oldest and most diverse blindness organization, in which blind and sighted employees work together at every level to serve people from age 0 to 100 who are blind or have low vision, is pleased to welcome Sharon Giovinazzo as the new Chief Executive Officer. Sharon’s recent appointment follows an extensive selection process that considered candidates from across the country.