LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Prepares for the Much-Anticipated CEO Welcome on January 27 After Naming Sharon Giovinazzo as Its Chief Executive Officer
LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, California's oldest and most diverse blindness organization, in which blind and sighted employees work together at every level to serve people from age 0 to 100 who are blind or have low vision, is pleased to welcome Sharon Giovinazzo as the new Chief Executive Officer. Sharon’s recent appointment follows an extensive selection process that considered candidates from across the country.
San Francisco, CA, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Giovinazzo recently began her leadership at Lighthouse at the end of 2022, and on January 27 will be officially welcomed by enthusiastic Lighthouse Board, students, employees, and community members.
Sharon comes to LightHouse for the Blind and Visually impaired with more than two decades of experience, leading organizations dedicated to advocating for and serving the needs of the blind and visually impaired.
“I am honored to join the leadership team at LightHouse as its new CEO,” said Sharon Giovinazzo. “This organization has a long and successful track record of driving and achieving independence, equality and self-reliance for the community.”
In her new role as CEO of LightHouse, Giovinazzo will be responsible for leading the organization’s dedicated team of blindness advocates, educators, and professionals while growing the value of the organization to its members, donors, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders.
Giovinazzo brings extensive experience in organizational management, strategic planning, community impact, public policy and advocacy. Formerly President and CEO of the World Services for the Blind, she has also served for nearly a decade in various roles for the Raleigh Lions Clinic for the Blind (RLCB). Prior to that, during her tenure with National Industries for the Blind (NIB), Giovinazzo is credited with providing the leadership for cultivating and understanding the AbilityOne programs with Congress and Federal Executive Branch Agencies, concerned with disability policy. Throughout her career, Sharon has been an advocate for public policy in legislative affairs and regulations. Giovinazzo has also held positions with the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) in Utica, NY; was appointed Chair to the State Rehabilitation Council in 2006 and supervised the operations of a DEPMEDS training facility with the US Army.
For 120 years, the LightHouse mission has grown to serve the rehabilitative, educational, and community needs of people who are blind or have low vision in northern California and beyond, and Sharon is already well on her way to advancing the organization’s priorities and expanding its reach even more. With a capital campaign in full-swing for their one-of-a-kind world-class retreat in Napa, the grand opening of a new social enterprise in Alameda, and a hustling and bustling state-of-the-art headquarters in San Francisco, serving everyone from blind infants and youth, to adults and seniors, with the richest set of comprehensive offerings available anywhere, Sharon is ready to strengthen the organization and its programs. With Giovinazzo at the helm, the ship is headed in a promising direction and the LightHouse is poised for success, as it brings best practices and community formation in blindness to a wider audience.
Following the CEO Welcome Reception on the 27th, the community is invited to a private screening of Surpassing Sight at the Market St. Headquarters in SF; the unbelievable true story follows two highly successful blind businesspeople, Jack Chen and Dan Berlin, who intentionally tackle the toughest cycling race in the world, RAAM, in order to open people's eyes to their equally grueling journey through the employment world as high profile blind businessmen. After the film, LightHouse will host a short question-and-answer session with the film’s producer, Lukas Behnken, and one of the film’s featured cyclists, Jack Chen (Attorney, Meta).
To RSVP for the screening, please go to www.lighthouse-sf.org.
More about the LightHouse:
Founded in 1902, LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired provides skills, resources, and community for the advancement of all individuals who are blind or have low vision. Our innovative programs have been featured in 60 Minutes, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal and beyond. The blind community comes to LightHouse to learn how to travel independently with a white cane, to rejoin the workforce, use accessible technology, and meet a community of mentors and peers. From unique tactile maps to an unparalleled camp for blind campers, to a world prize for blind ambition, LightHouse offers programs unavailable anywhere else in the country. Our audacious mission, to transform the lives of the 40,000-blind people in the greater Bay Area and beyond will continue to advance through tech design, disability advocacy, consultation, classes, and community formation in San Francisco, and at our four satellite offices and Enchanted Hills Camp in Napa.
