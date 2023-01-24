Christian College Wins National Championship

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Patrick Henry College (PHC) won its 13th national championship at the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. PHC students won 1st place in the National Oral Advocacy Tournament. Three PHC teams placed among the top eight in the nation. PHC speakers also won 7 of the top 25 speaker awards.