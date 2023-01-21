Crypto Lists Test 215 Casino Game Developers
Crypto Lists is widening their visitor offering and are now showcasing extensive reviews of casino developers. The first release of this section boasts an impressive 215 of the best developers for slots and live casino games.
Las Vegas, NV, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The popular crypto casino site, CryptoLists.com, are proud to launch a new section focusing on casino game developers. Already from start, they test 215 different brands which are visible on the site. When looking into a game developer review, a brief introduction will be followed by the top casinos available for each provider shown.
Crypto Lists goes into further details below the casino toplists, with a background check for each developer. To understand the main unique points for each of them, a list of at number of pros and cons are displayed. After going through the basics, the most recent and the most popular slots are discussed. Visitors can also find out about the game developers license, any industry awards received and how each business started. Finally, a historical overview and a FAQ is shown. You can find the new developer section here: https://www.cryptolists.com/developers/.
Markus Jalmerot, co-founder of Crypto Lists Ltd. says: “With the increased focus on crypto casinos, it’s helpful for players to be able to sort and find casino sites with the most sought after developers. Hopefully, the new developer section will be popular among our visitors.”
There will be lots of testing and reviews both around online slot providers and live casino developers. Each toplist for developers feature the best online casinos that accept crypto deposits, so players easily can find out where to play games from a certain provider.
The latest section is an addition to the deposit method section, where players can find out over 200 suitable ways to get started with a crypto casino. A few of these options include cryptocurrencies, eWallets, bank transfers, debit cards, payment processors that allow exchanging to crypto as well as additional third-party agents.
Crypto Lists tests crypto casinos, blockchains, coins, and exchange in an ongoing effort to shed light on what's happening in this fast growing industry.
Crypto Lists goes into further details below the casino toplists, with a background check for each developer. To understand the main unique points for each of them, a list of at number of pros and cons are displayed. After going through the basics, the most recent and the most popular slots are discussed. Visitors can also find out about the game developers license, any industry awards received and how each business started. Finally, a historical overview and a FAQ is shown. You can find the new developer section here: https://www.cryptolists.com/developers/.
Markus Jalmerot, co-founder of Crypto Lists Ltd. says: “With the increased focus on crypto casinos, it’s helpful for players to be able to sort and find casino sites with the most sought after developers. Hopefully, the new developer section will be popular among our visitors.”
There will be lots of testing and reviews both around online slot providers and live casino developers. Each toplist for developers feature the best online casinos that accept crypto deposits, so players easily can find out where to play games from a certain provider.
The latest section is an addition to the deposit method section, where players can find out over 200 suitable ways to get started with a crypto casino. A few of these options include cryptocurrencies, eWallets, bank transfers, debit cards, payment processors that allow exchanging to crypto as well as additional third-party agents.
Crypto Lists tests crypto casinos, blockchains, coins, and exchange in an ongoing effort to shed light on what's happening in this fast growing industry.
Contact
Crypto Lists LimitedContact
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Categories