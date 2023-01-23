Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Sardis, MS, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary, traditional, and transitional designs. Customers can expect to find dining sets, occasional tables, recliners, living room upholstery, and more.
Known for its innovative designs and patented features, Chromcraft has been a leader in the furniture industry since the early 1960s and is famous for its innovation of swivel-tilt caster casual dining chairs. Chromcraft has been committed to investing in plant upgrades with state-of-the-art CNC equipment and AI system for cutting, sewing, assembly, and inspection as it continues to produce high-quality furniture for our dealers and customers. For decades to come Chromcraft will be dedicated to supporting the local community. Their latest introduction of Modular Upholstery with patented features continues the tradition of being known as producing “the most comfortable seat in the house.”
"We are thrilled to open our outlet store located in our Sardis, MS manufacturing facility to the public. We believe that local residents in the surrounding area should have direct access to stylish and comfortable furniture at great prices, and our Chromcraft Furniture Outlet Store location will make that a reality," said David Urbanick, VP of Sales of Chromcraft.
The grand opening celebration will take place on February 3rd, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 am.
About Chromcraft Factory Outlet Store: Chromcraft Factory Outlet Store is a division of Chromcraft Revington Douglas Ind Ltd, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality furniture that has been satisfying millions of American families since 1937.
For more information, please contact: Rockeal Cornelius at rcornelius@chromcraftcorp.com or call 662-562-8203
