Donald Spellman's New Audiobook, "God's Magnificent Grace," is a Call to Arms for Christians to Reassess the Gift of Grace, as Well as a Compelling Warning Against Sin
Recent audiobook release “God's Magnificent Grace: The Benefits of Grace and Why God's Unmerited Favor Is Not a License to Sin,” from Audiobook Network author Donald Spellman, is a stirring yet informative analysis of how the nature of God’s grace has led some Christians to fall astray.
Baxley, GA, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald Spellman, an apostle and the cofounder of Living Word of Grace Ministries Inc., has completed his new audiobook, “God's Magnificent Grace: The Benefits of Grace and Why God's Unmerited Favor Is Not a License to Sin”: a potent and thought-provoking look at how legalism is the enemy of God’s grace.
“‘God's Magnificent Grace’ is an informative exposition and intriguing assessment of the benefits of grace,” says author Donald Spellman. “What's more, this book discusses some of the boundaries the Lord has put in place, because there are multitudes of Christians who think it's okay to habitually sin because of the accessibility of God's grace.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Donald Spellman’s new audiobook is an interesting book that reveals how many Christians have put the laws of man and a self-opposed checklist of rules over having a meaningful and guiding relationship with God. Spellman addresses the way that legalism has clouded the institution of religious tradition. Backed by Scripture, “God’s Magnificent Grace” offers the antithesis of these strongholds of modern society.
Along with riveting analysis of God’s word, Spellman includes stimulating questions for listeners to analyze their relationship to God and his gifts. It provides a much-needed reminder of the definition of grace and its boundaries. “God’s Magnificent Grace” helps Christians re-evaluate their perception of His unmerited favor.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “God's Magnificent Grace: The Benefits of Grace and Why God's Unmerited Favor Is Not a License to Sin” by Donald Spellman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘God's Magnificent Grace’ is an informative exposition and intriguing assessment of the benefits of grace,” says author Donald Spellman. “What's more, this book discusses some of the boundaries the Lord has put in place, because there are multitudes of Christians who think it's okay to habitually sin because of the accessibility of God's grace.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Donald Spellman’s new audiobook is an interesting book that reveals how many Christians have put the laws of man and a self-opposed checklist of rules over having a meaningful and guiding relationship with God. Spellman addresses the way that legalism has clouded the institution of religious tradition. Backed by Scripture, “God’s Magnificent Grace” offers the antithesis of these strongholds of modern society.
Along with riveting analysis of God’s word, Spellman includes stimulating questions for listeners to analyze their relationship to God and his gifts. It provides a much-needed reminder of the definition of grace and its boundaries. “God’s Magnificent Grace” helps Christians re-evaluate their perception of His unmerited favor.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “God's Magnificent Grace: The Benefits of Grace and Why God's Unmerited Favor Is Not a License to Sin” by Donald Spellman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories