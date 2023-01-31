CCV and Upright Education Launch New Pathway to Careers in Tech
Community College of Vermont and Upright Education to launch a Tech Sales Bootcamp, designed to take learners from no prior experience in tech, to job ready within 8 weeks.
Burlington, VT, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vermonters have a new opportunity to begin a high-demand career as a Sales Development Representative (SDR) through the Tech Sales bootcamp, offered by the Community College of Vermont (CCV) in partnership with Upright Education.
SDRs play a vital role in the tech industry, responsible for generating new business opportunities through outbound sales efforts. According to Glassdoor, the average starting salary for an SDR in the United States is $52,000 per year.
The Tech Sales bootcamp begins February 13 and runs for 8 weeks. Classes are delivered entirely online, providing students with the flexibility to learn on their own schedule. The bootcamp will focus on the skills and knowledge needed to succeed as an SDR, including lead generation, prospecting, and training with HubSpot and Salesforce. In addition to the training, students will also have access to unlimited career support until they land a new job. This includes résumé-building, networking opportunities, and interview coaching.
The new bootcamp builds on existing programs offered through the CCV/Upright partnership. "Our technology bootcamps have proven to be both valuable and accessible, with 93% job placement rates and serving Vermonters in some of our most rural regions,” said Michael Keogh, CCV’s director of business engagement. “The new Tech Sales bootcamp is an example of our commitment to expanding these offerings and providing new opportunities for Vermonters in promising tech careers.”
"Sales careers in technology bring opportunity for rapid advancement and lucrative earnings," said Upright Education CEO Benny Boas. "The tech industry currently has a gap in qualified sales professionals that are capable of selling incredibly complex products and solutions. This program helps solve for that workforce gap."
To learn more about the Tech Sales bootcamp and to apply, visit bootcamp.ccv.edu/tech-sales-bootcamp or contact enrollment at admissions@uprighted.com.
Upright Education partners with colleges and universities to close the technology skills gap through award-winning career programs.
CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving nearly 10,000 students each year. With 12 locations and extensive online learning options, our students don’t have to travel far from their communities to access our degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.
Contact
Upright EducationContact
Benny Boas
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
CCV
Katie Keszey
802-262-6162
katie.keszey@ccv.edu
