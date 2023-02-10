Author Ikechukwu C. Abraham's New Audiobook, "Activating Divine Help in My Life," Discusses How to Position One's Life to Access the Help That God Provides Freely

Recent audiobook release “Activating Divine Help in My Life,” from Audiobook Network author Ikechukwu C. Abraham, is a faith-based discussion that emphasizes the benefits of living a spiritual lifestyle and allowing oneself to be guided by the word of God. Abraham reveals how a strong connection with God can allow listeners to receive his blessings and overcome any obstacle.