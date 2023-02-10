Author Ikechukwu C. Abraham's New Audiobook, "Activating Divine Help in My Life," Discusses How to Position One's Life to Access the Help That God Provides Freely
Recent audiobook release “Activating Divine Help in My Life,” from Audiobook Network author Ikechukwu C. Abraham, is a faith-based discussion that emphasizes the benefits of living a spiritual lifestyle and allowing oneself to be guided by the word of God. Abraham reveals how a strong connection with God can allow listeners to receive his blessings and overcome any obstacle.
Fort Wayne, IN, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ikechukwu C. Abraham, a certified life and relationship coach and loving husband and father of two who read organizational leadership at Northwestern Christian University, studied pastoral theology at the Redeemed Christian Bible College and has a certificate in Christian care and counsel from the Concordia Theological Seminary, has completed his new audiobook, “Activating Divine Help in My Life”: a stirring exploration on how to reach out and get help in life when one needs it while sustaining absolute trust and focus on God, the source of all help.
“‘Activating Divine Help in My Life’ reminds us that everyone, irrespective of achievements, needs help at one point or the other in life,” writes Abraham. “While some need help to arrive at their destinations, others may just need help to arrive early enough. God is the source of all the help that anyone could receive, but unfortunately, many seek for help where there is none. Man could never give help; he is only an extension of God's hand to do the miracles of God.
“However, while the help of God is freely given to all, not everyone that really needs help gets it. This book is very carefully written to show that anybody can access help to live a meaningful and purposeful life. Irrespective of the kind of help a person needs--physical, financial, or spiritual--help is actually nearer than is imagined. This book is a guide on how anybody can unlock help and be immensely blessed to live a joyful life.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ikechukwu C. Abraham’s new audiobook is a motivating testament to the incredible power that God has provided to his followers, encouraging listeners to forge a stronger relationship with the Lord and open their minds and hearts to his incredible and divine messages of love.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Activating Divine Help in My Life” by Ikechukwu C. Abraham through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
