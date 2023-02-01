Testrite Holdings Announces New Online Store for Wholesale Aluminum Tubing and Extrusions
Hackensack, NJ, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Holdings, a 104-year-old company, is thrilled to announce the launch of testritealuminum.com. Testrite is the leading US Manufacturer of telescopic aluminum tubing as well as visual display solutions. This new website will allow fabricators, installers, engineers, and more to buy the same high quality aluminum materials that Testrite uses in the manufacture of it’s own products.
Products available at TestriteAluminum.com include:
- Aluminum tubing capable of telescoping
- Telescopic tubing locks
- Thin wall aluminum shapes
- Price channels
- Aluminum slatwall
- Aluminum ovals
- Graphic tracks
- Ends Caps
- Accessories
- And more...
Fabricators and manufacturers alike can benefit from the wide selection of materials available for purchase online at wholesale pricing with 24/7/365 access. Now customers have the freedom to make their own unique creations from this wide selection of stocked parts. They can also create small batches of new designs faster and easier before committing to a large custom order.
"America is full of makers from businesses large and small," says Testrite Holdings President, Jeffrey Rubin. "We have seen over the years an increase in entrepreneurs, engineers, and fabricators who are able to build businesses using our aluminum materials. While we offer fabrication services through Testrite OEM and Testrite Visual, Testrite Aluminum will be focused on folks who want to do it themselves and all they need are the right parts, which will now be available at their fingertips on a daily basis."
Testrite invites new and existing customers to check out the website where parts can be purchased al la carte, and extrusions and tubing can be cut to size at no additional charge with no minimums. Whether you need 17 1/8” or 92” lengths, Testrite is here to support you with a simplified purchasing process, streamlined checkout and lightning-fast shipping speeds so customers can get exactly what they need, and receive their materials with ease and confidence every time.
To learn more about Testrite Aluminum, visit testritealuminum.com.
About
Testrite Aluminum is a subsidiary of Testrite Holdings, LLC. Testrite Holdings operates as Testrite Visual products, a US manufacturer of visual display solutions who recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite OEM serves as an original Equipment Manufacturer, fabricating individual parts or complete assemblies for the products of others. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
