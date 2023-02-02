Jolly Cannabis to Exhibit at Champs Trade Show 2023
Jolly Cannabis is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2023 Champs Trade Show. The event will take place from February 8-11, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.
Jolly Cannabis is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2023 Champs Trade Show. The event will take place from February 8-11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jolly Cannabis is a company that specializes in the production and distribution of the highest quality hemp-derived cannabis products available. At the Champs Trade Show, Jolly Cannabis will be showcasing their wide range of products, including edibles, disposables, soft chews, and more.
The Champs Trade Show is the premier event for the cannabis industry, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products, meet industry professionals, and form new connections.
Jolly Cannabis is excited to participate in this event, as they believe it will be a great opportunity to showcase their products and connect with other businesses in the industry. For more information on the Champs Trade Show, please visit their website at www.champstradeshow.com. For more information on Jolly Cannabis, please visit their website at www.jollycannabis.com.
Zach Gleason
(480) 547-9843
jolly-cannabis.com
