Levr.ai Secures $1 Million of Pre-Seed Funding to Change the Way Businesses Access and Manage Loans, Building a Better Experience for Business Owners

Levr.ai is a B2B fintech software company transforming the way businesses access and manage loans. Levr’s pre-seed round of one million is co-led by Sprout.vc and MAVAN Capital Partners. Levr.ai’s additional venture and angel investors include Weave VC, AC100 VC and Red Thread Ventures, Teal Linde, Emily Davies and Paul Podolny. Founders Kaylan Pepin and Roman Hartmann each have more than a decade of experience in the financial and software industries making them well positioned for success.