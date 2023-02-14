Author Dottie Klein’s New Book, "BIBLICAL KEYS FOR SUCCESSFUL REMARRIAGE AND BLENDED FAMILIES: A Handbook for Couples, Pastors, and Counselors," is Released
Recent release “BIBLICAL KEYS FOR SUCCESSFUL REMARRIAGE AND BLENDED FAMILIES: A Handbook for Couples, Pastors, and Counselors,” from Covenant Books author Dottie Klein, is about real answers and solutions to the family crisis today.
The Villages, FL, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dottie Klein, who graduated from Wisdom for Life school of Ministry with honors, has completed her new book, “BIBLICAL KEYS FOR SUCCESSFUL REMARRIAGE AND BLENDED FAMILIES: A Handbook for Couples, Pastors, and Counselors”: a helpful guide to following the Word of God when entering into a remarriage.
The premarriage classes Dottie and her husband Dan formed over thirty years ago were birthed from A Biblical Portrait of Marriage by Bruce Wilkinson through the Bible ministries. Bruce proposed together with local clergy and court authorities to come into a covenant agreement to not join a couple in marriage before completing a structured premarriage course or counseling. The result of this agreement adhered to over a ten-year period produced a drop in the divorce rate by 40 percent.
Dottie writes, “I believe the high divorce rate in our country is the reason why we see a continual decline in the number of couples getting married, choosing instead to cohabit, testing the waters to make sure the relationship will work. Unfortunately, as we will see later, cohabiting often creates the complete opposite result the couple is seeking.”
She continues, “It is easy to obtain a divorce these days; however, divorce only creates problems, and cohabitation is certainly not void of complications either. Foolishly, couples live together not realizing that, and by so doing, there is no protection against legal consequences and other unseen dangers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dottie Klein’s new book provides the building blocks needed in a kind of reconstruction plan for redecorating one’s life.
Readers can purchase “BIBLICAL KEYS FOR SUCCESSFUL REMARRIAGE AND BLENDED FAMILIES: A Handbook for Couples, Pastors, and Counselors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
