Lobbie Releases SocialNPS Module for Healthcare
Automated Net Promotor Score (NPS) surveys to monitor and improve the patient experience and drive positive Google Business Reviews.
Cheyenne, WY, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lobbie®, Inc. (Lobbie), a leading provider of cutting-edge Software-as-a-Service patient intake and experience applications for healthcare facilities of every size, today announced the release of its SocialNPS Module. This module enables healthcare organizations to automatically monitor and improve their patient's care delivery experience after every visit while also helping drive positive Google Business Reviews to grow their business and brand.
Lobbie’s easy-to-implement and use SocialNPS Module automatically sends an NPS survey to patients after an appointment, and it can be tightly integrated with Lobbie’s Online PaperLess Forms Module and Appointment Scheduling Module. SocialNPS runs in the background and captures follow-up feedback and auto-requests via text and email for patients to leave a local Google Business Review. Over time, SocialNPS creates an aggregate metric score of how well an organization's providers and staff are meeting patient expectations, and can directly improve profitability and build a company’s reputation and brand.
“We are very pleased to provide our clients with a tool for more reliable and accurate sending of NPS customer satisfaction surveys,” said Ian Chaplin, Co-Founder of Lobbie. “Timely patient satisfaction surveys and related insights can help drive revenue, profitability and even improve patient outcomes while providing valuable feedback on what’s working and what isn’t in an organization.”
Developed by Bain & Company, the NPS methodology Lobbie SocialNPS utilizes has been rigorously tested for more than two decades in a multitude of industries (including healthcare) and is superior to much longer and more complex survey tools in predicting overall company growth and customer lifetime value.
“We have designed Lobbie’s SocialNPS Module to work well on any device and handle the complex issues related to managing NPS survey targeting, sending, collection, and the aggregation process for metric reporting and tracking, but have kept it easy to implement and use,” stated Christian Willi, Co-Founder, and Chief Technology Officer for Lobbie.
As healthcare organizations grow, they need a powerful patient intake, appointment scheduling, and experience monitoring platform like Lobbie. Lobbie helps companies grow by increasing efficiency for patients and staff and reducing overall friction through automation. Lobbie provides functionality that growing companies need, such as online forms, appointment scheduling, contactless intake, improved communication pre-, during, and post-visit, as well as managing the patient experience end-to-end while also being easy to use and quick to implement. And with real-time insights into front office performance and handling of patients, organizations can make more informed operational decisions.
If your business is outgrowing your current front-desk processes and systems, consider the Lobbie suite of applications.
Want to learn more about Lobbie? Schedule a Demo at https://www.lobbie.com/our-solutions/socialnps
About Lobbie
Lobbie, Inc. (Lobbie) is an online cloud-based healthcare software company that provides solutions exclusively written for smart healthcare businesses. Lobbie’s robust solutions are built to give organizations the distinct advantage of having their front-desk patient management and related tasks fully integrated and automated on one platform. More than just patient intake, Lobbie provides businesses with the necessary tools and workflow to help drive revenue, improve service and increase productivity. Increase efficiency and eliminate redundant tasks with Lobbie. www.lobbie.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, and Like us on Facebook.
Lobbie and the Lobbie logo are registered trademarks of Lobbie, Inc. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact:
Tim McGuiness
tim@lobbie.com
800-209-9426
