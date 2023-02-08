Ocean View Primary Care Wins Hearts in Delmarva

Ocean View Primary Care provides services such as adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, immunization, nutrition counseling and laboratory testing. In collaboration with Cardiac Medical Services, Inc. it also utilizes the latest advancements in cardiac technology to evaluate and assess a patient's cardiac health. The open-access practice model allows for same-day appointments for acute and same-day after-hours calls for all types of care.