Potter and Tioga Counties Region Named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
New World Report Travel Awards select region filled with trails, breathtaking views, and award-winning stargazing as the best in Pennsylvania.
Wellsboro, PA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit Potter-Tioga is pleased to announce that the Potter and Tioga Counties region has been selected as the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania by the New World Report.
In the first ever New World Report Travel Awards, Potter and Tioga Counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania thanks to breathtaking canyon views, award-winning stargazing, family-friendly biking and hiking trails and the many other attractions the region has to offer.
The Potter-Tioga region hosts numerous state parks, state forest districts, freshwater fishing locations, and hundreds of miles of trails for all skill levels. The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and the Pine Creek Rail Trail offer miles of breathtaking views, overlooks and hiking and biking opportunities. Cherry Springs State Park has been named the best place on Earth for stargazing by the Travel Channel and designated a Gold Level Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.
“This is a region you don’t come to explore just once. Here you can find beautiful scenery and adventures with each change of season,” Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, said. “These unique seasonal experiences will leave you wanting more, and we’re happy to welcome you to the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania again and again.”
Set out into the snowy hills of the Appalachian Mountains on miles of snowmobile trails or challenge frigid waters with ice fishing on the Potter-Tioga regions many lakes during the winter months. As spring blooms across the area, take to one of several state parks to explore the outdoors and witness the Milky Way so bright in the night sky that it casts your shadow. Find your summer adventures hiking and biking through the regions many well-maintained trails where novices and experts alike can find challenges to their desire. Autumn in the Potter-Tioga region turns the natural beauty of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon into a work of art painted with fall foliage that breathes a sense of wonder into every onlooker.
Get outside and play across Potter and Tioga Counties. Find more information on local events, dining, attractions, and plan your family’s next outdoor adventure at www.visitpottertioga.com.
The New World Report proudly commends the most innovative, forward-thinking and resilient of firms from across the Americas. The New World Report Travel Awards focus on regions at the forefront of travel, tourism, and leisure, seeking to shine a light on those who have shown excellence in commitment, determination and customer service in 2022. Learn more about the awards at www.thenewworldreport.com/awards/travel-awards/.
About Visit Potter-Tioga
Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.
Contact
Visit Potter-TiogaContact
Colleen Hanson
570-724-0635
https://visitpottertioga.com/
