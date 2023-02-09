Leverage Alpha Serve’s Exportier App to Calculate Extra Fields for Advanced Shopify Data Export
Alpha Serve presents a new feature for its top-quality Exportier - Data Export app to create more custom Shopify reports and further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of eCommerce business.
Kyiv, Ukraine, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, a rapidly growing company in software development, is one of the most trusted Shopify App Store Developers that has made a significant contribution to the development of Shopify applications, ensuring high-quality business intelligence integration and data export solutions with proven security.
These days Alpha Serve presents a new feature for its top-quality Exportier - Data Export app to create more custom Shopify reports and further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of eCommerce business. Now, users can add one more custom column for additional calculations, the value of which will be estimated by the formula specified by the user. Therefore the user has to add a new custom column, enter its name and assign a formula that accurately calculates the data required for export. The application supports multiple expressions in a formula: a math expression, a column reference, or a literal. For example, users can add an additional custom column to estimate Profit by subtracting the Inventory item: Unit cost column from the Price column to understand your store's financial performance and analyze profit. More information on how to create a custom column and build a formula can be found in the Exportier documentation.
"At the request of clients, Alpha Serve's professional team developed an essential new feature for Exportier - Data Export application that allows users to add their own custom column and perform their own calculations to export reports containing pre-calculated data not available in the Exportier by default. A custom column is a column that is computed from other columns using a formula. The new custom column is flexible as it can assign mathematical expressions, references to other columns, or specified literal. Why do users need this feature? It permits eCommerce business owners to easily manage their Shopify store data and implement important commercial tasks effectively. This feature is available only for Professional and Unlimited plans," commented Anna Odrynska, Alpha Serve's Chief Strategy Officer.
Due to limited by default Shopify data export capacities, Alpha Serve launched the Exportier - Data Export application to export all Shopify data and generate reports for further complex analysis. Exportier - Data Export has been steadily growing and has become the choice of many Shopify store owners and managers. More than 1 000 active users have so far installed the plug-in application, a vast increase of about 25% higher compared to Q1 2022, and experts notice the sustainable demand for Exportier - Data Export.
Alpha Serve's Exportier - Data Export application for Shopify, with its high technological development, makes it feasible to acquire required Shopify store data into Excel and CSV formats. In return, data export based on ongoing data and up-to-date reports promotes faster decision-making. It improves Shopify store sales and profit and facilitates the development of entirely new marketing strategies for eCommerce businesses.
So far, Alpha Serve has already introduced Power BI Connector for Shopify and Tableau Connector for Shopify to export any Shopify data to Microsoft Power BI and Tableau Software, respectively, to provide in-depth data analysis and visualization, as well as Edited - Bulk Product Management for bulk price and SEO attributes update.
