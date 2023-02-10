iTech Announces RCM Services Partnership with EllipseIntel for Gastroenterology / ASC Market
iTech Workshop, a leading provider of secure, cloud-based Medical Billing & Practice Management Software and RCM Services, has announced a strategic partnership with EllipseIntel Solutions.
Houston, TX, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iTech Workshop, a leading provider of secure, cloud-based Medical Billing & Practice Management Software and RCM Services, has announced a strategic partnership with EllipseIntel Solutions, who will be distributing the expEDIum Suite of products and expEDIum RCM Services to Gastroenterologists (GI) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) across the US.
The key feature of this collaboration is to have a suite of products and RCM services to address the needs of the GI and ASC markets. Market research indicates that ASCs have been performing around half of the surgeries in recent years, and the volume of outpatient procedures is projected to increase by 16% by 2026. Furthermore, the global RCM market is valued at approximately $31 billion and is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% until 2028.
The partnership was established in the first week of January and has already resulted in a handful of clinics transitioning to iTech's expEDIum Suite and expEDIum RCM Services. iTech aims to expand its client-base by acquiring more GI clinics and ASCs through this partnership, including any legacy product support.
iTech's expEDIum Suite is a secure, cloud-based software that combines robust PMS, RCM & Medical billing features, including Patient Appointment Scheduling, Seamless real-time Insurance Eligibility Verifications & Claims Status Inquiries, Electronic Claims submission of CMS-1500 and UB04 claims & Denial Management, Online Patient Payments, support for HL7, FHIR along with robust technical support.
As EllipseIntel is founded by executives with several years of experience building and selling products for the physician office practices and ASC markets & with their strong marketing and sales capabilities, this partnership is expected to capture a wider audience.
Mr. Siva Narayanaswamy, CEO of iTech, said that this relationship "Will help us establish a larger foothold in the GI/ASC marketplace starting with a handful of beta customers for expEDIum ASC Notes® product."
Mrs. Naina Gosike, CEO of EllipseIntel said, "We have knowledge and understanding of expEDIum Suite of products for a decade now. With this association with iTech, we would like to service the GI/ASC Market with expEDIum Suite of Products and expEDIum RCM Services. We look forward to a very fruitful business association with iTech Workshop in the coming years."
About EllipseIntel Solutions:
EllipseIntel Solutions, INC® is a value-added reseller of expEDIum PMS and expEDIum RCM Services in the healthcare marketplace. The company's primary purpose is to provide essential health data and information about the healthcare industry at the point of care to gastroenterologists and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) through PPSconnect solutions that let patients, providers, and staff communicate with each other.
Mrs. Naina Gosike, CEO
Email: info@ellipseintel.com
www.ellipseintel.com
About iTech Workshop:
iTech Workshop®, a Bangalore, India-based company, with its expEDIum Suite, provides a comprehensive range of claims processing and billing software products, solutions, and services for the USA healthcare industry. iTech expEDIum product suite in the last 12 months processed over 1.7M claims and 7.2M HIPAA transactions with a total claims charge of $320M and with over 7300 users & over 2100 providers.
Siva Narayanaswamy, Executive Director & CEO
Email: nsiva@itechws.com, marketing@itechws.com
Phone: 786-646-0099 Ext. 1001
www.itechws.com
www.expediumrcm.com
www.expedium.us
