Samantha Orlando’s Newly Released "Bees with Attitudes" is a Delightful Opportunity to Help Young Readers Learn About the Eight Beatitudes of Jesus’s Teachings
“Bees with Attitudes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samantha Orlando, is a vibrant and uplifting narrative that helps young readers learn key foundational components of the Christian faith.
Saint Clair Shores, MI, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bees with Attitudes”: a fun and engaging juvenile narrative that explores impactful life lessons. “Bees with Attitudes” is the creation of published author Samantha Orlando, a dedicated wife and graduate of Liberty University, class of 2019, with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a double minor in special education and Christian counseling.
Orlando shares, “'Bees with Attitudes' is a story about a second grade girl named Ruth and some bees who help her learn about the beatitudes found in the Bible, in the book of Matthew chapter five. The eight beatitudes that Jesus teaches about in his sermon on the mount are the attitudes that Christians should have here on this Earth because they reflect Christ. The book begins with the Scripture reference of the beatitudes.
“In this story, Ruth and her second grade class take a field trip to the most famous honey plant in her town to learn about the honey making process. Ruth wanders off from the class and finds herself having conversations with some friendly bees. These bees begin to tell Ruth about why their honey is the best and they tell her it is because of their attitudes. The bees then begin to tell Ruth about the beatitudes in the Bible. Ruth is fascinating by what she learned and then tells her parents on her way home from the field trip. They help Ruth relate the bees and their attitudes to Jesus and our attitudes. At the end of the book Ruth has a question for all the readers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Orlando’s new book features illustrations crafted by Brooke Zeolla.
Orlando shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations in learning about the teachings of Jesus Christ and to start them on a path of positivity with their spiritual needs.
Consumers can purchase “Bees with Attitudes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bees with Attitudes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Orlando shares, “'Bees with Attitudes' is a story about a second grade girl named Ruth and some bees who help her learn about the beatitudes found in the Bible, in the book of Matthew chapter five. The eight beatitudes that Jesus teaches about in his sermon on the mount are the attitudes that Christians should have here on this Earth because they reflect Christ. The book begins with the Scripture reference of the beatitudes.
“In this story, Ruth and her second grade class take a field trip to the most famous honey plant in her town to learn about the honey making process. Ruth wanders off from the class and finds herself having conversations with some friendly bees. These bees begin to tell Ruth about why their honey is the best and they tell her it is because of their attitudes. The bees then begin to tell Ruth about the beatitudes in the Bible. Ruth is fascinating by what she learned and then tells her parents on her way home from the field trip. They help Ruth relate the bees and their attitudes to Jesus and our attitudes. At the end of the book Ruth has a question for all the readers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Orlando’s new book features illustrations crafted by Brooke Zeolla.
Orlando shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations in learning about the teachings of Jesus Christ and to start them on a path of positivity with their spiritual needs.
Consumers can purchase “Bees with Attitudes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bees with Attitudes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories