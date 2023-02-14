NEED Physicians Partners with MetricAid to Provide Physician Scheduling Services to Emergency Departments

NEED Physicians, a leader in ED physician staffing and scheduling solutions, announced today that it has partnered with MetricAid, innovators of a unique outsourced approach to physician scheduling, to be its exclusive distributor and reseller in the eastern United States. MetricAid's peerless solution combines human expertise with the efficiency of proprietary software to meet complex department needs and individual provider preferences.