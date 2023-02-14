NEED Physicians Partners with MetricAid to Provide Physician Scheduling Services to Emergency Departments
NEED Physicians, a leader in ED physician staffing and scheduling solutions, announced today that it has partnered with MetricAid, innovators of a unique outsourced approach to physician scheduling, to be its exclusive distributor and reseller in the eastern United States. MetricAid's peerless solution combines human expertise with the efficiency of proprietary software to meet complex department needs and individual provider preferences.
Boston, MA, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NEED Physicians, a leader in ED physician staffing and scheduling solutions, announced today that it has partnered with MetricAid, innovators of a unique outsourced approach to physician scheduling, to be its exclusive distributor and reseller in the eastern United States.
MetricAid recognized the need to go beyond algorithms and automation and developed its unique outsourced scheduling solution in response. MetricAid’s model is unlike any other physician scheduling approach because it is led by a team of in-house scheduling specialists that use proprietary software to deliver optimal schedules ready for release. Each MetricAid scheduling team works directly with an assigned hospital client to factor in site-specific physician preferences, department goals and unique rulesets so that they achieve equitable shift distribution, work-life balance and physician wellness.
MetricAid has achieved 40% market share in Canada, in addition to a strong presence in Australia and the US, which includes several marquee Boston hospitals.
“NEED Physicians is committed to making emergency department scheduling easier and more efficient. We’re excited to offer MetricAid’s software-enabled service to deliver the best combination of software and the expertise of an outsourced team of scheduling specialists,” said Ken Wolfe, founder and CEO of NEED Physicians. “By partnering with MetricAid, NEED will offer an innovative and improved method for medical directors to build staffing schedules that meet physician preferences and department goals.”
“MetricAid is pleased to partner with NEED Physicians to expand our reach into the United States,” said Lora Webb, CEO of MetricAid. “The NEED team will be pivotal in helping emergency and other medical specialties understand that MetricAid gives them the opportunity to go beyond the limitations of automation to create truly optimized physician schedules that meet department and physician goals. MetricAid is the perfect marriage of technology and human expertise, spearheaded by our team of scheduling specialists.”
About NEED Physicians
Headquartered in Boston, NEED Physicians LLC was founded by seasoned healthcare IT executives and emergency physicians with decades of experience and deep knowledge of the mechanics and dynamics of running emergency departments. NEED has a long history of innovation in staffing and scheduling for emergency departments, helping emergency medical directors achieve patient care and physician satisfaction goals. For more information, visit www.need-physicians.com.
About MetricAid
MetricAid was founded in North Bay, Canada by healthcare executive Les Blackwell and Dr. Scott Daley in 2012. The company developed performance-based scheduling software to reduce patient wait times within their own hospital network, and quickly transformed into a full-service physician scheduling company. In 2019, MetricAid merged with Medevision to offer a more efficient solution that combines software with personal service to deliver a seamless, superior client experience. MetricAid is available across Canada, the US, and Australia. For more information, visit www.metricaid.com.
Contact
Lisa Johnson
781-223-3364
www.need-physicians.com
