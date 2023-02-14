USA Girl Scouts Overseas & Pop Singer/Songwriter Set to Launch Smart As A Cookie: The Podcast on February 16
Smart As A Cookie: The Podcast, presented by USA Girl Scouts Overseas in partnership with Pop Singer/Songwriter Kristina Lachaga, is set to launch Thursday, February 16. Through interviews with female special guests, Smart As A Cookie aims to teach entrepreneurship skills to tweens, teens, & beyond, while inspiring listeners to #FollowYourHeartsDream™. Hosted by Lachaga, Smart As A Cookie will feature Tokyo 2020 & Beijing 2022 Olympians, entrepreneurs, CEOs, changemakers & more.
New York, NY, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Season One of Smart As A Cookie: The Podcast, presented by USA Girl Scouts Overseas in partnership with Pop Singer/Songwriter Kristina Lachaga, is set to launch on Thursday, February 16. Through interviews with female special guests, Smart As A Cookie aims to teach entrepreneurship skills to tweens, teens, and beyond, while inspiring listeners to #FollowYourHeartsDream™ – Lachaga’s signature message.
Hosted by Kristina Lachaga, the first three seasons of Smart As A Cookie will feature noteworthy female Special Guests including Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympians, entrepreneurs & CEOs, business moguls, trailblazing changemakers, & more.
Smart As A Cookie brings USA Girl Scouts Overseas’ Cookie Rally interviews to the world of podcasts, making the interviews’ advice and tips more accessible to Girl Scouts’ younger members, as well as giving USA Girl Scouts Overseas the chance to explore a new platform to reach existing (and potential new) members living all over the world.
Smart As A Cookie is launching during Girl Scouts’ biggest moment of the year – Cookie Season – where all eyes are on the season’s hottest commodity. But the Girl Scout experience isn’t just about selling cookies. Through Girl Scouts, girls learn entrepreneurship skills, confidence, character, and how to make the world a better place. And the interviews featured in Smart As A Cookie embody just that.
“Smart As A Cookie is for everyone because everyone is smart as a cookie. Our special guests not only offer advice and inspiration to help Girl Scouts succeed during Cookie Season, but this advice can be applied by anyone, anywhere who’s chasing a dream or trying to reach a goal,” Lachaga says.
Season One’s Female Special Guests (and total girl bosses!) include:
- Mikaila Ulmer – Learn how to Bee Fearless & Bee You with Me & the Bees' Teen Founder & CEO
- Alina Morse – Dream BIG & Keep Smiling with Zolli Candy's Teen Founder & CEO
- Rakia Reynolds – Branding Tips to Stand Out & Be Remembered with Skai Blue Media's Founder and Executive Officer
- Girl Scout Mikayla Butler – How to Sell 23,535 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies
- Girl Scout Olivia Trader – Be Your Girl Scout Council's Top Cookie Seller
Girl Scouts has played a huge role in the podcast host’s growing career. Pop Singer/Songwriter Kristina Lachaga, “The Girl With The Big Pink Heart™” is a former (and forever) Girl Scout and current Girl Scouts Lifetime Member. Lachaga has performed at many events for Girl Scouts throughout the East Coast, including Girl Scout QuestFest (2018-2022), Cookie Rallies, Girl Expos, and G.I.R.L. 2017 – Girl Scouts of the USA’s National Convention.
Lachaga began working with USA Girl Scouts Overseas (USAGSO) in August 2020 during the Pandemic, allowing her to inspire new fans and create positive content for girls around the world…straight from her living room.
“The Girl With The Big Pink Heart™,” is a true champion for girls, inspiring and encouraging them to #FollowYourHeartsDream™. In April 2022, Lachaga received the Thanks Badge, Girl Scouts of the USA’s 2nd highest Volunteer Award, for her work with USA Girl Scouts Overseas & the entire Girl Scout movement. Her work with USA Girl Scouts Overseas also earned her an invitation to attend the United Nations Foundation’s Unlock the Future of Learning event in New York City during the United Nations’ General Assembly last year.
Lachaga is honored to work with USA Girl Scouts Overseas and the Girl Scouts they serve.
USA Girl Scouts Overseas (USAGSO) brings Girl Scouts to the daughters of military, foreign service, and American expat families around the world and to girls in American or International schools. An operating unit of Girl Scouts of the USA, USAGSO ensures that no matter where American families move, they will have access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
Originally known as Lone Troops on Foreign Soil, Girl Scouts’ overseas program began in 1925 with a single troop of 18 girls in Shanghai, China. Today, USAGSO supports over 8,000 members in 90+ countries around the world.
Smart As A Cookie already has three seasons of episodes ready to launch, with the third season set to conclude in mid-April at the end of USA Girl Scouts Overseas’ Cookie Season. The episodes will be released twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursday at 2am Eastern Time and available on Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, and more. Video versions of the podcast will also be available to watch on Spotify and YouTube.
And that’s the way the cookie crumbles.
Podcast Links:
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/smartasacookie
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7d2TYJxCmuNz06W9j5sSSb?si=40609eeee9f94ad5
Watch the Podcast Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ4BAN6WVJo
For more information about Smart As A Cookie: The Podcast and USA Girl Scouts Overseas, visit www.usagso.org and follow USA Girl Scouts Overseas on Facebook and @gsoverseas on Instagram.
For more information about Kristina Lachaga, visit www.KristinaLachaga.com and follow @KristinaLachaga on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
Contact
Kristina Lachaga
(629) 777-8047
www.KristinaLachaga.com
