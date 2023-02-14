USA Girl Scouts Overseas & Pop Singer/Songwriter Set to Launch Smart As A Cookie: The Podcast on February 16

Smart As A Cookie: The Podcast, presented by USA Girl Scouts Overseas in partnership with Pop Singer/Songwriter Kristina Lachaga, is set to launch Thursday, February 16. Through interviews with female special guests, Smart As A Cookie aims to teach entrepreneurship skills to tweens, teens, & beyond, while inspiring listeners to #FollowYourHeartsDream™. Hosted by Lachaga, Smart As A Cookie will feature Tokyo 2020 & Beijing 2022 Olympians, entrepreneurs, CEOs, changemakers & more.