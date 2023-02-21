Author Ron Nicholas's New Audiobook, "My Evil Twin: Why Good People do Bad Things," is Part-Biography and Part-Christian Living, Detailing the Author’s Life Struggles
Recent audiobook release “My Evil Twin: Why Good People Do Bad Things,” from Audiobook Network author Ron Nicholas, is a stunning account of the author’s struggles with addiction, arrest, and how his life was turned around while he was imprisoned.
Levelland, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Nicholas, who knows all too well the struggles and pitfalls of life, has completed his new audiobook, “My Evil Twin: Why Good People Do Bad Things”: an enthralling story about succumbing to addiction but ultimately overcoming through a strong faith in God.
Nicholas said, “This book is the story of my journey from bondage in the Egypt of addiction, through the wilderness of prison to the promised land of new life. My story gives powerful and touching reasons for hope in God.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nicholas’s new audiobook is more than a touching testimony. It tells a story of discipleship with a deep integration of Scripture and orthodox Christian doctrine so that it can be used as a practical guide and rich resource for Christian disciple-making.
Nicholas’s book will show readers that bad things happen when falling into the wrong choices, but if there is a will to change, success can be found once again.
“As I grew in relationship with the LORD, I learned the ways of God. I learned a different way to interact with God and with all those around me. God formed the fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control in me, in and through his healing process,” Nicholas said.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Evil Twin: Why Good People Do Bad Things” by Ron Nicholas through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
