Author Bob Johnson's New Audiobook, "Deism: A Revolution in Religion, A Revolution in You," is an Illuminating Work That Offers Useful Information for All Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Deism: A Revolution in Religion, A Revolution in You,” from Audiobook Network author Bob Johnson, introduces listeners to Deism, the belief in God based on reason and nature, and the rejection of irrational ideas and beliefs.
Clearwater, FL, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bob Johnson has completed his new audiobook, “Deism: A Revolution in Religion, A Revolution in You”: a compelling work that compares Deism to the Abrahamic "revealed" religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, as well as to Atheism and Agnosticism.
Johnson writes, “The power of Deism can be yours! Currently Deism is one of the most overlooked sources of solutions to serious problems facing both individuals and society. Deism is the belief in God based on the application of our reason on Nature. Deists see the laws/designs found throughout the known universe, the study of which is science, and we believe those designs presuppose a Designer of Nature, or as referenced in the Declaration of Independence, Nature’s God. This simple, yet powerful, reason-based belief and thought process offers us unlimited potential in solving monumental problems in our individual lives as well as throughout society as a whole because of the very high value it places on our God-given reason. This is truly revolutionary, a belief in God that puts the emphasis on REASON, and not on FAITH.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Bob Johnson’s new audiobook is a fascinating book that gives a concise history of Deism and explores famous Deists such as Thomas Paine, Ethan Allen, Albert Einstein, and Antony Flew. A vision for the future of Deism is also given.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Deism: A Revolution in Religion, A Revolution in You” by Bob Johnson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
