New York Imaging Specialists Names Dr. Matthew Comito Chief Radiology Officer
Ridge, NY, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Imaging Specialists is proud to announce that board-certified radiologist Matthew Comito, MD, has been appointed Chief Radiology Officer.
“Dr. Comito has the administrative, scientific, clinical, leadership, and visionary skills needed to move the Department of Radiology forward,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO.
NY Imaging Specialists offers advanced medical imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, mammography, interventional radiology, and more at multiple locations spanning from Manhattan to Montauk. Under his leadership, Dr. Comito will oversee all aspects of radiologic services, including diagnostic imaging, medical imaging, and nuclear medicine, while maintaining the center’s high-quality standards and optimizing workflows and efficiency.
Dr. Comito has expertise in all facets of abdominal and pelvic imaging with special interests in hepatobiliary, genitourinary, pancreas, and prostate MRI as well as extensive experience in MRI for rectal cancer staging, lymphoma, and inflammatory bowel disease.
Dr. Comito completed a Diagnostic Radiology residency at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he served as chief resident. After residency, he completed a fellowship in Abdominal Imaging and Intervention at Duke University Medical Center. As a multidisciplinary team member at Duke's nationally-ranked urological oncology program, he trained with world experts in prostate, hepatobiliary, and pancreas imaging.
“It is an honor to take on this position as Chief Radiology Officer,” Dr. Comito said. “I am privileged to work with a team of outstanding radiologists, technologists, and administrators. I look forward to supporting the continued rapid growth of NY Imaging while making expert patient care our main priority.”
For more information, visit nyimaging.com.
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
https://nyimaging.com/
