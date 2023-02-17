New Single "Gotta Do the Right Thing" from the New TV Series, The Wright Turn
Las Vegas, NV, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Brown Enterainment is proud to present award winning talent, Alli' Starr. Alli' hits a grand slam with the release of "Gotta Do The Right Thing." This original power RnB track will have you moving from the first note. This song was written by Anika Paris & Tess Cacciatore. The song is available on all streaming platforms. You can check it out on Spotify.
"Working with Tess and Anika has been nothing short of amazing and a new sisterhood has formed because of music. I look forward to many more projects to come." - Alli' Starr
To learn more about Alli', click here.
Anika Paris is a Double-Platinum award-winning songwriter (Canada), published writer with Universal/Polygram, recipient of ASCAP’s Abe Oleman Scholarship and HOLA’s Award for Best Musical Score. Her songs and voice have been featured in shows on Lifetime, HBO, Oxygen, Netflix and MTV including “Anthony Bourdain,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “See Jane Date” “Sex in the City,” “Bounce,” “Wise Girls,” and more. To learn more about Anika, click here.
"They say the longest journey we will make in life is from our head to our hearts. In love, it’s never easy dancing with temptation when torn between two lovers. And it’s taboo for a woman to give herself permission through that journey. We wanted to paint that emotional struggle of living in the indecision, through a variations of rhythm, lyrical sounds, poetic imagery and allowing the seductive feel of the song to soar. Unlike men who often live in a black and white world, as women Tess and I were able to explore the many shades of gray and allow the musical story of the song to take on a life of its own. The musical story of the song took on a life of it's own and found the golden voice of Alli Starr." - Anika Paris
Tess Cacciatore began recording and writing lyrics and melody in her early 20s, after completing a three-year contract with CBS Records, traveling internationally as a singer/dancer. Tess is a recipient of a Billboard Honorary Award for her song called "Children of Desire" which garnered a scholarship from Michael Masser to continue her songwriting journey.
Tess is also an award-winning producer/Director of multiple films, documentaries, and the newly released TV series called “The Wright Turn.” Tess has been CEO/founder of GWEN GLOBAL since 2012. To learn more click here: GWEN GLOBAL.
“I enlisted award-winning, songwriter, and dear friend, Anika Paris to write 'Gotta Do the Right Thing' with me for my series, 'The Wright Turn.' Through the process we were introduced to the light-filled, songbird, Alli’ Starr. We are extremely thrilled to have her voice grace this song, and to take it to the highest place! Truly honored." - Tess Cacciatore
To learn more about the new TV series, click here.
Contact
Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLCContact
Brenda Brown
702-882-0502
www.brendabrownentertainment.com
