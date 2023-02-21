LCBM Spring 2023 Scholarships Awarded: Inspiring Higher Education
2020 Companies and the Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation partner to bring scholarships and educational opportunities to diverse communities nationwide. They have recently awarded seventeen scholarships to students attending 4-year colleges.
Southlake, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation (The Foundation) and 2020 Companies (www.2020companies.com) announce their continued support of higher education through scholarship awards. Employees and their dependents can apply for a scholarship if they are enrolled full-time in a 2-year or 4-year degree program in the United States.
The Foundation celebrates its fourth distribution of scholarships to employees and their dependents. Spring of 2023, twenty-two scholarships were awarded based on eligibility requirements and candidates' written submissions. Presently, this is the greatest number of scholarships awarded in one semester. Since this scholarship's inception, seventy-four awards have been distributed to students employed by or associated with their organization.
Scholarship recipients attend universities nationwide, including the University of Baylor, Florida International University, the University of Utah, and the University of Arkansas. Our award recipients have shared what this scholarship means and how it has affected their lives.
Multiple-year recipient, ShelDaun Reynolds, said, "Pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously has resulted in an increased financial burden. However, the LCBM Scholarship has provided me with much-needed financial support to cover the costs of textbooks, graduation regalia, and tuition fees."
The LCMB Scholarship Spring 2023 applicants come from various backgrounds, celebrating the diversity and inclusiveness of 2020 Companies. This semester's scholarship recipients are pursuing degrees in Computer Science, Cyber Security, Nursing, Business, and other courses of study. These students highlight the passion of our people to achieve excellence and their dedication to continually developing their skills and knowledge.
Christopher B Munday, CEO, shared, "We are proud of the continued growth of the LCBM Foundation Scholarship Program. Our company culture is founded on supporting our employees and their families. This is one of the ways we fulfill that promise to our people."
Mike Fanelli, Director of People & Performance, added, "2020 Companies prioritizes learning and development. In that effort, The Munday Foundation Scholarship program continues empowering employees and dependents of 2020 Companies. It's an honor to sit on 2020's LCBM Committee and witness the overwhelming response during our Spring semester application process. We've received emails from many scholarship recipients detailing this program's profound impact on their lives. I congratulate all those awarded scholarships and wish all the best to every employee prioritizing higher education."
Additionally, employees and their dependents will have another opportunity to apply for this scholarship in Fall 2023. Join us in celebrating these students and their drive for continued growth through education.
About The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation
The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation promotes and supports the continued education and development of new skills for individuals of diverse communities, especially historically underrepresented groups. 2020 Companies and The Foundation will continue to find ways to support and strengthen educational opportunities globally.
About 2020 Companies
2020 Companies (Southlake, TX) is a 3PL outsourced sales marketing agency. We provide innovative turnkey retail solutions to assist sales, create experiences, provide marketing strategy, execute merchandising needs, and develop virtual/online/in-person training nationwide. 2020 Companies has over 10,000 employees in over 50,000 retail locations across the United States, partnering with many of the most recognized electronics and consumer goods global brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.
