Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience Raises the Bar for Patient-Centered Care with AwareNow Health Streams
Owosso, MI, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In partnership with Awareness Ties, Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience is pioneering a new level in patient-centered care. With AwareNow Health Streams, the Institute for Neuroscience at Memorial Healthcare is closing the gap between the patient and the provider while setting a new standard in care.
Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience shared, “Beyond a diagnosis, policies and protocols, we see our patients as a ‘person’ first and foremost.”
Patients can quickly feel isolated onsite at a center for care while waiting for a care provider. During long waits for acute care or extended stays for chronic conditions, AwareNow Health Streams (www.awarenowhealthstreams.com) provides patients with a feeling of human connection in the form of human stories.
Presented by Awareness Ties, AwareNow Health Streams are playlists of personal stories and exclusive interviews, designed to help patients feel seen and heard with real stories from real people about the causes that tie us all together.
"At the core of clinical care, there is a human heartbeat. AwareNow stories embody the pulse of patients. As a patient myself, with a story of my own, seeing the stories of others gives me comfort and confidence for dealing with my own diagnosis," says Allié McGuire, Co-Founder of Awareness Ties and Editor-in-Chief of AwareNow Magazine.
Developed to improve the patient experience through storytelling, AwareNow Health Streams is a digital display that helps patients feel seen in the stories of others and heard with an invitation to share a story of their own. Captivating images with story titles and descriptions are displayed with a QR code giving patients instant access to the rich media published in AwareNow Magazine, a publication dedicated to raising awareness for causes one story at a time.
To engage and comfort patients, Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience is the first to offer AwareNow Health Streams in their public waiting room and in all 24 private patient rooms in their state-of-the-art facility.
About Memorial Healthcare’s Institute for Neuroscience:
At the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience, we are passionate about delivering the very best care possible and take the time to understand each patient’s unique diagnosis and needs. We believe in truly personalized care, delivered by experts trained in the complexities of a variety of difficult-to-understand neurological diseases and conditions.Memorial Healthcare’s Institute for Neuroscience is world-renowned in the neurology field. Since 2015, Memorial Healthcare has been the first, or one of the first, hospitals in the State of Michigan to administer drug therapy treatments for its patients including Vyepti (for Migraines), Lemtrada (for MS), Ocrevus (for MS), Radicava (ALS), and Spinraza (for Spinal Muscular Atrophy). The Center offers patients the latest technological advances to improve the early detection and treatment of MS, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and epilepsy. Additionally, Memorial Healthcare is a Center for Comprehensive MS Care and one of just three MDA care clinics in the State of Michigan. Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience was the first in the United States to use neurofilament light (NfL) technology clinically for Multiple Sclerosis patients and is home to a plethora of neurology research and clinical trials.
About Awareness Ties:
Awareness Ties™ is the "Official Symbol of Support for Causes." As a media company, their mission is to create and sustain positive social change with content that educates and empowers. Through their platforms, AwareNow Magazine, Podcast & Streams, Awareness Ties is raising awareness for causes one story at a time.
