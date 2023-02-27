Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, "Resurrection of the Dead," Explores Formerly Hidden Divine Truths of the Universe Through Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Texts
Recent release “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures,” from Page Publishing author Steven Nur Ahmed, is a thought-provoking and eye-opening analysis of three Holy Scripture, the ways in which they are connected, and how they can be used to reveal divine truths of the universe.
Modesto, CA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Nur Ahmed has completed his new book, “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures”: a stirring discussion to help readers understand the divine source of spiritual insight to aid one along their journey to salvation by examining the evidence found within the Scriptures of the three remaining monotheistic religions of the world.
After graduating from California East Bay State University, where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a master of arts degree in sociology, Ahmed went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in theology from the Dominican School of Theology and Philosophy at the Graduate Theological Seminary in Berkeley, California. After going on to earn a Juris Doctor degree approved by the California State Bar Association, Ahmed taught sociology at various colleges for thirty-five years and directed two community-based rehabilitation clinics for ex-offenders and those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
“What if there exists not just a subconscious and unconscious but also a ‘Noetic Spiritual Background’ to human consciousness?” writes Ahmed. “Indeed, would there be evidence of it in the words of revealed scriptures? What if some individuals sprinkled throughout human history have experienced, while living, the Beatific Vision? Not a transmission from human to human but from God through a mediating angel to a human. What if people have simply lacked consciousness of that Noetic Spiritual Background to our natural experience for thousands of years? What I suggest, in this book, is that we have lacked direct consciousness of the Noetic Spiritual Background nor have we been correctly educated about it.”
Ahmed continues, “To see the Noetic Spiritual Background in Hebrew, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures, it will be necessary to disregard all historical genealogies, all characters in scriptures except the Prophets, and all interpretive litter in those scriptures as much as possible. I consider biographies, cultural histories, historical dates, wars and battles, genealogies, and mythologies depicted in the Torah, New Testament, and Quran as clouds of dust which blur our insight into exactly what the Noetic Spiritual Background is in Scriptures.
“The Noetic Spiritual Background is to our souls what the cosmic microwave background is to our universe. Its origin was an immeasurably spaceless, timeless, immaterial dimension. I call that the Divine Unity. Instead of a big bang, there is silent luminous emanation from the Eternal Nameless One. So this is a book about the representation of the Divine in monotheistic scriptures noetically (thoughtfully) revealed to humanity. It is about individual people only insofar as they were in noetic singularity with the Divine, and about dates only insofar as they give us a temporal reference point.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Nur Ahmed’s captivating and enlightening work was inspired by the author’s own beatific vision years ago that has shaped his faith and worldview ever since that fateful day. Through his writings, Ahmed aims to help readers discover how the Lord is ever present within the universe for his followers to discover.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
