San Antonio Military Couple Launches New Book with Trilogy Christian Publishing Today - "How to Build a Successful Marriage"
San Antonio, TX, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- San Antonio residents and military couple, Angelo and TJ Haygood, secured their first book contract with Trilogy Christian Publishing, "How to Build a Successful Marriage." The book officially launches today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Within the first week of their book release, they have secured a book signing with Barnes and Noble, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 1 PM - 3 PM. Their book can help couples learn how to build a successful marriage, forgive and move forward, turn their mess into a blessing, become united instead of divided, and get access to their 39 recommended activities to a happier and healthier marriage.
For more information about, "How to Build a Successful Marriage," and access to the book, visit their website at BSMarriage.com.
About Angelo and TJ Haygood:
Angelo and TJ Haygood have been married for over 39 years and are the proud parents of two adult sons. From the time they were seniors in college at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, NC, they have been navigating the turbulent twists and turns of married life. For more than 25 years Angelo was an Air Force Officer and TJ a corporate leader and traditional business owner. They have moved over a dozen times from coast to coast and overseas, often finding themselves in need of assistance with various challenges of married life. With the desire to do whatever it took to save their marriage and to please God, they sought out wise counsel from older and more mature married couples, attended marriage seminars, and prayed together along with fellow Christians. It is their hope and prayer that How to Build a Successful Marriage, will provide the assistance couples need to grow a happier and healthier marriage.
Contact
