Teaching Women of Color the Skills They Need to Step Into the C-Suite
Executive sales coach Cherilynn Castleman is on a mission to help one million Black and Brown women to get promoted to executive levels. This spring, she'll host a series of live events across five US cities.
Tampa, FL, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Executive sales coach Cherilynn Castleman today announced “Step Into the C-Suite,” a series of live events taking place this April and May across five US cities. This training aims to help Women of Color who want to get promoted to executive positions in their organizations or create an executive strategy for their own business. The workshop teaches women to:
• Apply advanced "deep sales" tactics for building authentic connections.
• Implement best practices based on real-life experiences and create a promotion plan.
• Understand and develop executive presence and an executive mindset.
• Build confidence and unpack their superpowers to create customer solutions.
“I want to see a million Women of Color by 2030 sit at the table of their dreams – the C-Suite, sales leadership, the sales leaderboard, or the entrepreneurs' table,” said Cherilynn Castleman, CGI's Managing Partner, Executive Coach, and the event's lead speaker. "I know what it's like to feel like the only one in the room, but I also know what it takes to get the seat you deserve at the table you want. Many Black and Brown women lack financial fluency, deep connections, and 'insider' promotion tips to get to the top. I coach them to be too good to be ignored, and that's what this workshop is all about."
Each one-day workshop will host a different guest speaker and will include a livestream session on leveraging LinkedIn for career growth. Women looking to advance their careers are invited to attend a live event in a city near them:
- New York City, April 20, 2023
- San Francisco, April 27, 2023
- Washington, DC, May 4, 2023
- Chicago, May 11, 2023
- Atlanta, May 18, 2023
To register for a workshop near you, visit Step into the C-Suite 2023.
Castleman encourages companies who want to invest in their DEI programs to sponsor Women of Color on their sales teams to join these workshops. Research shows that diversifying sales teams is smart business. According to a recent Forrester report and a LinkedIn study, diverse salesforces:
· Experience a 54% average lead-to-opportunity conversion rate.
· Report a higher customer satisfaction when DEI is in place, with satisfaction scores rising by an average of 24%.
· Sales teams embracing DEI practices are reaching 43% sales attainment.
Sponsoring companies will have the opportunity to connect with potential candidates to move their sales goals forward. The sponsorship opportunities are available at C-Suite sponsorship guide.
"For decades, the global workforce has marginalized Black and Brown women. Then, the pandemic came along and forced many to switch careers or quit the workforce entirely. However, as the economy starts to recover, Women of Color are rising with the resilience of the Phoenix. They are demonstrating skills that can withstand anything—even the challenging headwinds on the horizon. I'm here to give them a nudge (or a shove, if needed), so they can change their lives," said Castleman.
Cherilynn's presentation style is fast-paced, light-hearted, and fun, so come prepared for an adventure in learning and laughter.
About Cherilyn Castleman
With over 30 years of experience as a Fortune 500 Global Sales Executive, Cherilynn is a sales executive coach at CGI, LLC. In addition, she is a LinkedIn and Salesforce sales Influencer, an internationally renowned expert and speaker, and the author of the book "What's in the C.A.R.D.S.?: 5 Post-Pandemic Sales Strategies." Cherilynn has helped hundreds of sales individuals excel in their careers, overachieve quotas, set new sales milestones, and get promoted. Drawing best practices from her career success, she is particularly passionate about empowering Women of Color to reach executive levels.
As a sales coach, best-selling author, and internationally renowned sales expert, Cherilynn teaches clients how to develop highly effective growth strategies and innovative go-to-market models to increase sales productivity and drive revenue. Her trainings and insights equip her clients with the skills and knowledge they need to master executive sales, unlock potential, and maximize performance. She currently serves as the Managing Partner and Executive Coach at CGI, a consulting and training firm specializing in sales training, leadership development and executive coaching.
Hi-res photos available.
More information and interview availability:
Rosa Grillo, 202-415-7840
Principal, Grillo Strategies LLC
rosa@grillo.info
Cherilynn Castleman, 862-812-8585
CGI LLC, Managing Partner/Executive Coach
info@cherilynncastleman.com
• Apply advanced "deep sales" tactics for building authentic connections.
• Implement best practices based on real-life experiences and create a promotion plan.
• Understand and develop executive presence and an executive mindset.
• Build confidence and unpack their superpowers to create customer solutions.
“I want to see a million Women of Color by 2030 sit at the table of their dreams – the C-Suite, sales leadership, the sales leaderboard, or the entrepreneurs' table,” said Cherilynn Castleman, CGI's Managing Partner, Executive Coach, and the event's lead speaker. "I know what it's like to feel like the only one in the room, but I also know what it takes to get the seat you deserve at the table you want. Many Black and Brown women lack financial fluency, deep connections, and 'insider' promotion tips to get to the top. I coach them to be too good to be ignored, and that's what this workshop is all about."
Each one-day workshop will host a different guest speaker and will include a livestream session on leveraging LinkedIn for career growth. Women looking to advance their careers are invited to attend a live event in a city near them:
- New York City, April 20, 2023
- San Francisco, April 27, 2023
- Washington, DC, May 4, 2023
- Chicago, May 11, 2023
- Atlanta, May 18, 2023
To register for a workshop near you, visit Step into the C-Suite 2023.
Castleman encourages companies who want to invest in their DEI programs to sponsor Women of Color on their sales teams to join these workshops. Research shows that diversifying sales teams is smart business. According to a recent Forrester report and a LinkedIn study, diverse salesforces:
· Experience a 54% average lead-to-opportunity conversion rate.
· Report a higher customer satisfaction when DEI is in place, with satisfaction scores rising by an average of 24%.
· Sales teams embracing DEI practices are reaching 43% sales attainment.
Sponsoring companies will have the opportunity to connect with potential candidates to move their sales goals forward. The sponsorship opportunities are available at C-Suite sponsorship guide.
"For decades, the global workforce has marginalized Black and Brown women. Then, the pandemic came along and forced many to switch careers or quit the workforce entirely. However, as the economy starts to recover, Women of Color are rising with the resilience of the Phoenix. They are demonstrating skills that can withstand anything—even the challenging headwinds on the horizon. I'm here to give them a nudge (or a shove, if needed), so they can change their lives," said Castleman.
Cherilynn's presentation style is fast-paced, light-hearted, and fun, so come prepared for an adventure in learning and laughter.
About Cherilyn Castleman
With over 30 years of experience as a Fortune 500 Global Sales Executive, Cherilynn is a sales executive coach at CGI, LLC. In addition, she is a LinkedIn and Salesforce sales Influencer, an internationally renowned expert and speaker, and the author of the book "What's in the C.A.R.D.S.?: 5 Post-Pandemic Sales Strategies." Cherilynn has helped hundreds of sales individuals excel in their careers, overachieve quotas, set new sales milestones, and get promoted. Drawing best practices from her career success, she is particularly passionate about empowering Women of Color to reach executive levels.
As a sales coach, best-selling author, and internationally renowned sales expert, Cherilynn teaches clients how to develop highly effective growth strategies and innovative go-to-market models to increase sales productivity and drive revenue. Her trainings and insights equip her clients with the skills and knowledge they need to master executive sales, unlock potential, and maximize performance. She currently serves as the Managing Partner and Executive Coach at CGI, a consulting and training firm specializing in sales training, leadership development and executive coaching.
Hi-res photos available.
More information and interview availability:
Rosa Grillo, 202-415-7840
Principal, Grillo Strategies LLC
rosa@grillo.info
Cherilynn Castleman, 862-812-8585
CGI LLC, Managing Partner/Executive Coach
info@cherilynncastleman.com
Contact
Grillo Strategies LLCContact
Rosa Grillo
202-415-7840
www.linkedin.com/in/rosagrillo
Rosa Grillo
202-415-7840
www.linkedin.com/in/rosagrillo
Multimedia
The Woman Behind the Future of Sales
Q&A with Cherilynn Castleman, sales executive coach who is on a mission to help Women of Color in Sales to claim the seats they deserve at the tables they want.
Categories