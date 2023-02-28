New Age Marketing Launches in Fort Jackson
Charlotte, NC, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In February, New Age Marketing had the honor of launching their AT&T marketing campaign, benefiting soldiers and their families, at the reputable and historical army base in Fort Jackson, SC. New Age Marketing was chosen by AT&T to represent them in this launch due to the astounding growth they experienced in the beginning of the first quarter. This launch is one of many expected for New Age in 2023.
One of the Account Managers at the firm assisting in the launch, Elijah Perry, shared his excitement:
“I’m really thrilled about this venture. It has been a phenomenal opportunity for me to grow as an Account Manager. The families on base have been welcoming. This lets me know that this partnership will continue to flourish.”
This development is especially rewarding for the CEO, Jared Poniatowski, as he stated:
“When we got the chance to work with Fort Jackson, we definitely got excited. Our AT&T mobility program is growing and we are fortunate to be able to provide solutions to the good people there.”
New Age is a marketing firm focusing on professional marketing strategy combined with personal customer service brings a memorable experience to the consumer. New Age teams up with the world's largest electronics retail/wholesale superstores in the world bringing customer relations to an entirely new level.
Fort Jackson is a renowned military base in South Carolina which has supported our Army in many times of conflict. Fort Jackson is the main production center for supporting our army in times of conflict. Currently, the base conducts over 45,000 basic training every year.
Contact
New Age Marketing Inc.Contact
Doc Dillard
(704) 449-7313
newagemarketinginc.net
