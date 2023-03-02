St. Luke's United Methodist Church Wins National Award as Faith Communities Prioritize Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, and Sustainability

St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Indianapolis was recently awarded one of 6 national awards national Interfaith Power & Light (IPL) 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge winners who each have been awarded a $1,000 prize. The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the United States who are working to address climate change by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities.