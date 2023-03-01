Former Top VP of Growth Joins Epique Realty’s Board of Directors Ahead of National Expansion
Sam Rodriguez joins Epique Realty, a disruptive tech-based brokerage, to spearhead their National Expansion.
Austin, TX, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Epique Realty announced today that Sam Rodriguez, formerly the Vice President of Growth at eXp Realty, has joined the Board of Directors at Epique Realty to spearhead their national and international growth. With his experience and unique vision, Mr. Rodriguez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help the company scale their growth exponentially.
Prior to the official announcement, Epique Realty and Mr. Rodriguez have already made impressive progress on the company’s national expansion plans, with multiple states added to the list in a relatively short period of time. With the addition to the executive team, Mr. Rodriguez will help to take the company to the next level and make the expansion faster and smoother.
"We are beyond excited to have Sam join us at Epique Realty," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO.
"His experience in the industry and his shared vision for the company make him the perfect addition to our dynamic executive team, and I'm confident he will help us reach our goals," added Christopher Miller, COO, and VP of Expansion of the real estate tech startup.
Mr. Rodriguez brings an extensive background in the real estate industry to the table, having been instrumental in helping to grow other national brokerages in the past. During his time as Vice President of Growth at eXp Realty, he helped expand the firm from 2,600 agents to more than 53,000 during his tenure.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Epique Realty team and am looking forward to helping make the company vision a reality,” said Rodriguez. “Epique is unlike any brokerage that has come before, and once agents see what it offers, this will be a game-changer in the industry.”
Epique Realty is confident that with Mr. Rodriguez on the team their ambitious plans for national, and international, expansion will come to fruition.
“Sam is really the key to unlocking the door to our growth strategy. He knows all of the moving pieces and is someone who many of us in the industry have learned to trust,” said Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO. “There is no brokerage doing what we’re doing in the industry, and building the right team to support the coming sea-change our company will cause is vital to our strategy,” added Miller.
Epique Realty is a disruptive, agent-owned, tech-based real estate brokerage headquartered in Texas. To learn more visit joinepique.com.
