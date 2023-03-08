Author Susan Awe-Odigie’s New Book, "Beating Breast Cancer with an Attitude," Reveals the Key Element That, Along with Treatment, Aided in Her Battle with Breast Cancer
Recent release “Beating Breast Cancer with an Attitude,” from Covenant Books author Susan Awe-Odigie, follows the author's fight against breast cancer and how she kept a positive mindset through it all to help her in her battle. From her diagnosis to every round of treatment and surgeries, Awe-Odigie shows how focusing on the positive was an instrumental part in her survival.
Rosedale, NY, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Awe-Odigie, a loving wife and mother of four who has recently resigned from bedside nursing to venture into starting her own home healthcare agency, has completed her new book, “Beating Breast Cancer with an Attitude”: a stirring memoir that follows the author through her breast cancer story, from her first diagnosis to working through every treatment with a positive mindset.
“As I reflect on the past two years since my diagnosis, I am filled with an incredible sense of gratitude,” writes Awe-Odigie. “I am not thankful for my cancer diagnosis but for clearing my path. I don’t know what the future holds, but one thing this experience has taught me is how to cherish the time we have with our loved ones.
“We don’t look to the future as much anymore but focus on the present moment. Every day spent worrying is a day not spent enjoying the time we have with our loved ones. To those going through this battle, breast-cancer survivors, remember when there is life, there is always hope. Positivity is the key. Never let your mind give into negativity because it will kill your body and mind and make your body more vulnerable to treatment failure.
“It is not over when you think it’s over, but keep your mind occupied with positive attitude. Laughter, joy, and prayers thus help, and never wait for tomorrow because tomorrow may never come.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Awe-Odigie’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to motivate those currently facing a similar battle to hers. Through her story, Awe-Odigie hopes to discourage fear and negativity, and reveal how positivity and hope can impact one’s cancer journey for the better.
Readers can purchase “Beating Breast Cancer with an Attitude” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
