Author Susan Awe-Odigie’s New Book, "Beating Breast Cancer with an Attitude," Reveals the Key Element That, Along with Treatment, Aided in Her Battle with Breast Cancer

Recent release “Beating Breast Cancer with an Attitude,” from Covenant Books author Susan Awe-Odigie, follows the author's fight against breast cancer and how she kept a positive mindset through it all to help her in her battle. From her diagnosis to every round of treatment and surgeries, Awe-Odigie shows how focusing on the positive was an instrumental part in her survival.