Author Nek Lason’s New Book, "A Decade in a Year," is a Riveting Story Following the Residents of a Christian Men’s Home for Addicts at the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Recent release “A Decade in a Year,” from Covenant Books author Nek Lason, is an eye-opening and engaging memoir covering the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the residents of a faith-based recovery home for addicts. Along with the daily happenings within the home, Lason shares his observations of the shifting and chaotic world around him from his unique point of view.
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nek Lason has completed his new book, “A Decade in a Year”: a journal describing the first two months of the pandemic and how it affected the daily lives of those living while recovering at a Victory Homes International Christian addiction recovery Men's Home.
“On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic,” writes Lason. “On March 19, California’s governor ordered everyone in the state to shelter in place. I officially started my journal on March 23. It’s a documentation about the day-to-day lives of the residents of the Home from my perspective—a staff member.”
Lason continues, “The objective of the Men’s Home is to take men without purpose or direction and with a host of problems and produce productive, self-reliant, sober Christian leaders who rely on a biblical foundation of morals, ethics, and faith—leaders whose new walk in life is intentional and with direction, and that is ‘attractive’ as it relates to emulation. That’s the goal—to be that person. Step 1 is to begin the process and take the first tiny steps of that new walk. It’s a big one. As in, it’s a rest-of-your-life thing. Being addicted to all the different things noted above is easy, with very hard consequences. The life of one striving to be a leader worthy of emulation is hard, with beautiful and fulfilling consequences. We all choose our ‘hard.’ Choose wisely.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nek Lason’s new book will take readers on a captivating and unforgettable journey as they experience the author’s unique perspective on the world around him during the start of an unprecedented moment in history. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “A Decade in a Year” is a reflective tale that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “A Decade in a Year” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic,” writes Lason. “On March 19, California’s governor ordered everyone in the state to shelter in place. I officially started my journal on March 23. It’s a documentation about the day-to-day lives of the residents of the Home from my perspective—a staff member.”
Lason continues, “The objective of the Men’s Home is to take men without purpose or direction and with a host of problems and produce productive, self-reliant, sober Christian leaders who rely on a biblical foundation of morals, ethics, and faith—leaders whose new walk in life is intentional and with direction, and that is ‘attractive’ as it relates to emulation. That’s the goal—to be that person. Step 1 is to begin the process and take the first tiny steps of that new walk. It’s a big one. As in, it’s a rest-of-your-life thing. Being addicted to all the different things noted above is easy, with very hard consequences. The life of one striving to be a leader worthy of emulation is hard, with beautiful and fulfilling consequences. We all choose our ‘hard.’ Choose wisely.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nek Lason’s new book will take readers on a captivating and unforgettable journey as they experience the author’s unique perspective on the world around him during the start of an unprecedented moment in history. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “A Decade in a Year” is a reflective tale that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “A Decade in a Year” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories