Author Nek Lason’s New Book, "A Decade in a Year," is a Riveting Story Following the Residents of a Christian Men’s Home for Addicts at the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Recent release “A Decade in a Year,” from Covenant Books author Nek Lason, is an eye-opening and engaging memoir covering the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the residents of a faith-based recovery home for addicts. Along with the daily happenings within the home, Lason shares his observations of the shifting and chaotic world around him from his unique point of view.