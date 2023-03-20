Michael Gove Visits Greencore’s Multi-Award Winning, Zero-Carbon Development

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities visited the multi-award winning development Springfield Meadows, in Southmoor, Oxfordshire, last week. He was joined by the local MP, David Johnston. The development of 25 climate positive homes is built to be better than net-zero embodied carbon and aims to be net-zero energy in use.