Michael Gove Visits Greencore’s Multi-Award Winning, Zero-Carbon Development
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities visited the multi-award winning development Springfield Meadows, in Southmoor, Oxfordshire, last week. He was joined by the local MP, David Johnston. The development of 25 climate positive homes is built to be better than net-zero embodied carbon and aims to be net-zero energy in use.
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities visited the multi-award winning development Springfield Meadows, in Southmoor, Oxfordshire last week. He was joined by the local MP, David Johnston. The development of 25 climate positive homes, is built to be better than net-zero in terms of embodied carbon and aims to be net-zero energy in use.
Michael Gove said, “We want beautiful, well designed, and greener neighbourhoods and the community I’ve seen in Springfield Meadows is something we wish to replicate right across the country. By modernising the planning system, our reforms will create more places people are proud to call home.”
Geencore has aggressive growth plans and aims to deliver at least 10,000 climate positive homes by 2035.
In early 2022, M&G’s Catalyst team, which is investing up to £5 billion into innovative privately-owned businesses working to create a more sustainable world, acquired a majority stake in Greencore. At the time, M&G’s real estate investment team announced its intention to invest up to £500 million into new sustainable private rental and affordable shared ownership housing developments in partnership with Greencore.
Jon Di-Stefano, Greencore’s CEO, said, “We were delighted to welcome both Michael Gove and David Johnston to our Springfield Meadows development. It’s exceptionally pleasing to have the government taking such a keen interest in our climate positive homes. The structure of a typical Greencore home is better than net zero in terms of embodied carbon, they are also highly energy efficient and can generate more energy than they use.”
About Greencore Construction
At Greencore we have developed the concept of climate positive homes. We manufacture closed timber frame panels in our factory and use these panels to build the superstructure of our homes. As a result we lock up more carbon than we emit at the construction stage, through the use of timber and bio-based materials. The structure of a typical Greencore home is therefore better than net zero in terms of embodied carbon. Our homes are highly energy efficient and are powered by renewables and electricity, rather than gas. As a result, our homes can generate more energy than they use. We also seek to create significant gain on wildlife / biodiversity on each of our developments.
In 2022, M&G Investments via its Catalyst strategy acquired a majority stake in Greencore. This investment will help us to significantly expand our capacity and increase our ambition across the whole of the UK.
For more information, visit https://www.greencoreconstruction.co.uk.
If you require any further information, please contact:
Greencore Construction – James Pritchett
james.pritchett@greencoreconstruction.co.uk
+44 78552 28845
