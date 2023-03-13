Mike Reed’s New Book, "Coach, Caddy, Ref," Follows the Author Through Half a Century of His Incredibly Fulfilling Career Working in Sports, from Coaching Baseball to Golf
Canby, OR, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mike Reed, who worked in three professional sports and coached high school and college baseball, has completed his most recent book, “Coach, Caddy, Ref: My 50 Years in Sports”: a fascinating collection of the many stories that have occurred over the author’s career.
Reed shares, “I have been involved in playing and coaching baseball (Little League through Major League), golf (caddying from clubs to the PGA and LPGA Tour), and basketball officiating (youth leagues to the NBA and World Basketball League).
“While I was going through chemotherapy, I had a lot of time and decided to put my stories into print. After posting several of my stories on social media, I was encouraged to put them all together into a book. This is the result. I have been involved in the MLB, NBA, WBL, LPGA, PGA, and high school and college playing and coaching baseball throughout my life. These are a small collection of my stories and memories over the past fifty years.
“I have tried to keep this book on the humorous side. I also have tried to leave out the names of some of the people who these stories would embarrass. I have excluded most political stories except for ones that developed me as a person or were entertaining.”
Reed continues, “I am far from perfect and have made many mistakes, but being with these three allowed many of these stories to become true. The stories are told to the best of my memory. Anything vulgar has been left out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mike Reed’s book started during the Covid-19 lockdown, during which time the author shared his stories from his career on social media to an enthusiastic response from his friends, who encouraged Reed to compile his stories into an autobiography.
Expertly paced and with the perfect mix of sincerity, wit, and humor, this deeply personal tale paints an intimate self-portrait of the author and invites readers to join along on his journey down memory lane to recall the thrilling highlights of his time working in sports.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Coach, Caddy, Ref: My 50 Years in Sports” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
