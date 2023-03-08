Seal Team 6 Veteran and "Cleared Hot" Host Andy Stumpf to Front New IRONCLAD Podcast and Film Series "Change Agents" from Executive Producer Jack Carr
Virginia Beach, VA, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Former Navy SEAL, wingsuit record holder, and host of the popular podcast Cleared Hot, has signed on to host the new podcast from IRONCLAD and executive producer Jack Carr; Change Agents.
In each episode, Stumpf sits down with an “agent of change” who is tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues and global crisis, including cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo, gang violence in American cities, human trafficking and child exploitation, disappearances of indigenous women on Native American land, the Rohingya genocide, and more.
Stumpf, a former member of SEAL Team 6, is well-known in the military special operations community, and his podcast Cleared Hot is ranked in Apple’s Top 100 in the competitive Society and Culture category. He’s also a frequent guest on podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience, The Fighter and the Kid, Jocko Podcast, and others.
“When IRONCLAD presented the concept for Change Agents, I knew immediately that it would be a good fit,” Stumpf said. “It’s easy to be focused on negative headlines and stories about everything wrong with the world. But with Change Agents, I not only get to give context to the problems facing communities around the globe, I also get to talk with the people on the frontlines of trying to solve them, and empower the audience with ways that they can make a difference.”
IRONCLAD is known for its slate of original podcasts, including Mental Performance Daily with Brian Cain, Reborn with Ashley Horner, Oil & Whiskey with Roadster Shop, Success Hotlines with Dr. Rob Gilbert, as well as two hosted by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr: Danger Close and The Terminal List Podcast.
Jack Carr, the executive producer of Change Agents, is the former SEAL behind the popular Terminal List thriller novels which were recently adapted into the hit Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt. Two more seasons of the show are currently in the works, and Carr’s sixth novel in the series will be released this spring.
“Andy is one of the most unique voices in podcasting,” Jack Carr said. “His unflinching, no-nonsense approach to interviews make him the ideal host for a show that takes a deep dive into issues that are easy to ignore, but impossible to shake once you know the truth of.”
The show premiers on March 27 on the IRONCLAD YouTube Channel and will hit all major podcast platforms on March 28, kicking off with an interview with Glenn Devitt.
An Army veteran, Devitt went on to work with Homeland Security’s H.E.R.O. (Human Exploitation Rescue Operative) Program and was a Homeland Security Investigations Computer Forensic Analyst who is now the CEO of the Sentinel Foundation, a group that works with international law enforcement agencies to bring traffickers to justice. It’s the first time Devitt has told his story of hunting down international sex traffickers publicly.
“I think people will be shocked when they hear the first episode,” Stumpf said. “Not just by the horrific reality of modern-day sex trafficking, but also by how they can make a difference in combating it.”
The first season will run for 25 episodes and is being produced in both audio and video formats.
There are also plans for the show to be developed into a TV / streaming series, where Stumpf can visit areas of crisis around the world, giving audiences a firsthand look at the issues, while also meeting the people making an impact.
“One of the IRONCLAD guiding principles is that, ‘iron sharpens iron,’” IRONCLAD founder and CEO Jeremy Carey said. “With Change Agents, we can challenge and empower our audience to actually do something about issues that are often ignored or swept under the rug. Ultimately, our goal is to make Change Agents a true transmedia franchise, starting with the podcast and web series, but ultimately by developing the show into a globe-hopping adventure series with the right streaming partner. We believe in investing in Andy–and investing in content that gives people a sense of real hope about the state of the world.”
The series trailer drops on March 15, and the first two episodes hit the IRONCLAD YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms on March 28, 2023.
About Andy Stumpf:
Andy Stumpf is quickly becoming one of the most interesting names in podcasting. Before he became the host of the hit Cleared Hot podcast, Andy Stumpf served with both SEAL Team Five and SEAL Team Six before being wounded in combat. Andy recovered and was assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Center as a BUD/S Dive Phase instructor. Two years later, Andy became the first E-6 in the history of Naval Special Warfare to be commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program. He then deployed with SEAL Team Three to Afghanistan. Since leaving the military, Andy has gone on to raise millions for the SEAL community and set two world wingsuit records.
A frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, Andy has become a well-known name in the podcast world. His bi-weekly podcast Cleared Hot is a mainstain on Apple Podcasts Society & Culture charts, and he’s been a guest on popular shows including Jocko Podcast, Danger Close with Jack Carr, The Fighter and the Kid, Black Rifle Coffee Podcast, Reborn with Ashley Horner, Drinkin’ Bros Podcast, and others. Andy’s been featured in outlets including Outside Watch, The New York Times, Fox News, Men’s Journal, Inc. Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Wired Magazine and more.
About Andy Stumpf:
Andy Stumpf is quickly becoming one of the most interesting names in podcasting. Before he became the host of the hit Cleared Hot podcast, Andy Stumpf served with both SEAL Team Five and SEAL Team Six before being wounded in combat. Andy recovered and was assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Center as a BUD/S Dive Phase instructor. Two years later, Andy became the first E-6 in the history of Naval Special Warfare to be commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program. He then deployed with SEAL Team Three to Afghanistan. Since leaving the military, Andy has gone on to raise millions for the SEAL community and set two world wingsuit records.
A frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, Andy has become a well-known name in the podcast world. His bi-weekly podcast Cleared Hot is a mainstain on Apple Podcasts Society & Culture charts, and he’s been a guest on popular shows including Jocko Podcast, Danger Close with Jack Carr, The Fighter and the Kid, Black Rifle Coffee Podcast, Reborn with Ashley Horner, Drinkin’ Bros Podcast, and others. Andy’s been featured in outlets including Outside Watch, The New York Times, Fox News, Men’s Journal, Inc. Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Wired Magazine and more.
